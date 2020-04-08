I didn’t bargain for loss of community feel in The Villages

85.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Letters to the Editor
85.9 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Frustrated Villagers want answers about COVID-19 testing site at the polo fields

Consternation boiled over this week as exasperated Villagers sought answers about the UF Health Coronavirus drive-through testing site at the polo fields.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Read More Business

I didn’t bargain for loss of community feel in The Villages

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

For those who replied to my Letter to the Editor regarding doing away with Community Watch, the entrance gates, and reducing the amount of Recreation News published, I would like to reply.
First of all, I have not subscribed to The Daily Sun for six years, that is why I object to my amenities being used to insert the Recreation News into the “for profit” newspaper.
Secondly, if you compare the costs to the help provided by Community Watch, it is purely a bad business decision.
Thirdly, the speed bumps would be a one-time cost eliminating the need for gates and people paid to sleep in them. I agree there are a few busy intersections where gates and attendants are needed.
I didn’t move here for gates, Community Watch, or Rec Center Guides. I moved here for the activities, the idea of a small community with neighbors helping neighbors, and the golf cart accessibility. What I didn’t move here for was a never ending expansion of The Villages, and the loss of that community feel.
People ask what I would do with the millions saved by eliminating the three above-mentioned amenities.
First of all, I would donate the money to a hospital expansion fund. When I moved here, I felt safe with The Villages Hospital serving 45,000 people. No longer safe serving 120,000 people. I would build another woodworking shop so the wait to join is not three years, even with the one being built in the south. I would put covers on several pools, so those of us who cannot swim in the sun due to medication, or fear of cancer can be safe. I don’t want my amenity fees back, and just want them to be used wisely.

CM Black
Village of Belvedere

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Your dog is your responsibility

A Village of Bonnybrook resident urges her fellow Villagers to take responsibility for the dogs.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Amenity fees and the right thing to do

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident offers an idea about what should be done about the collection of amenity fees.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Response to ‘Our governor is a coward’ letter

A Stonecrest resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

‘Your Pix’ in Daily Sun mocks idea of social distancing

A Village of LaBelle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a birthday celebration photo in The Villages Daily Sun’s “Your Pix” that he says mocks the notion of social distancing.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager wants to know about hospital’s plans for Coronavirus patients

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident says he would like to know about the hospital’s plans to accommodate Coronavirus patients.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Latest Posts

Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

I didn’t bargain for loss of community feel in The Villages

A Village of Belvedere defends points made - and roundly criticized - in a Letter to the Editor earlier this week.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Fenney food truck to re-open weeks after numerous violations

A food truck is returning to serve residents of the Village of Fenney after an inspection last month turned up several health code violations.
Read more
Golf

No tee times after 4 p.m. at any golf course in The Villages

Starting Wednesday, April 8, all Championship and Executive Golf Courses will close at 4 p.m. following the last tee time.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Joe Diffie and many other musicians have died from COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at the death of country performer Joe Diffie from COVID-19 and attempts to determine if musicians are somehow more at risk of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating stolen older-model Chevy pickup

Wildwood police officers are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen in the city recently.
Read more
Crime

Belleview man popped on multiple drug charges after ramming deputy’s patrol vehicle

A Belleview man was arrested Monday night after fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies and then ramming into a patrol vehicle.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,677FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,239FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
scattered clouds
85.9 ° F
90 °
81 °
58 %
2.2mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
91 °

Follow us on Instagram