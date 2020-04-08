Super Pink Moon Rising Over Lake Sumter’s Lighthouse

85.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
type here...
Home Photos
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Staff Report
85.9 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Frustrated Villagers want answers about COVID-19 testing site at the polo fields

Consternation boiled over this week as exasperated Villagers sought answers about the UF Health Coronavirus drive-through testing site at the polo fields.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Read More Business

Super Pink Moon Rising Over Lake Sumter’s Lighthouse

Staff Report

Check out this awesome shot of the super pink moon rising over the lighthouse at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing his photo!

Super Pink Moon Rising Over Lake Sumter's Lighthouse
Super Pink Moon Rising Over Lake Sumter’s Lighthouse

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Photos

White Pelicans At Sunrise On Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course

A pair of white pelicans were hanging out at sunrise on Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your...
Read more
Photos

White-Eyed Vireo On Branch

Take a look at this gorgeous white-eyed vireo resting on a branch. Thanks to Norma Davey for sharing her photo! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunset At Tamarind Grove

Take a look at this beautiful sunset photographed in the Village of Tamarind Grove. Thanks to Carol Hannon for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Otter Eating Fish At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this river otter snacking on a fish in the water at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo! Share...
Read more
Photos

Two Bald Eaglets Near The Village Of Pine Ridge

These two bald eaglets were spotted in a nest in the Village of Pine Ridge. Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing his photo! Share your...
Read more
Photos

Five Turtles At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this group of five turtles hanging out together at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Betsy Carlson for sharing her photo! Share your local...
Read more
Photos

Bald Eagle Near SR 44

This majestic bald eagle was spotted in a tree on the side of SR 44. Thanks to Sam Boatman for braving traffic to share...
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

Photos

Super Pink Moon Rising Over Lake Sumter’s Lighthouse

Check out this awesome shot of the super pink moon rising over the lighthouse at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing his...
Read more
Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Fenney food truck to re-open weeks after numerous violations

A food truck is returning to serve residents of the Village of Fenney after an inspection last month turned up several health code violations.
Read more
Golf

No tee times after 4 p.m. at any golf course in The Villages

Starting Wednesday, April 8, all Championship and Executive Golf Courses will close at 4 p.m. following the last tee time.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Joe Diffie and many other musicians have died from COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at the death of country performer Joe Diffie from COVID-19 and attempts to determine if musicians are somehow more at risk of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating stolen older-model Chevy pickup

Wildwood police officers are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen in the city recently.
Read more
Crime

Belleview man popped on multiple drug charges after ramming deputy’s patrol vehicle

A Belleview man was arrested Monday night after fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies and then ramming into a patrol vehicle.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,677FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,239FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
scattered clouds
85.9 ° F
90 °
81 °
58 %
2.2mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
91 °

Follow us on Instagram