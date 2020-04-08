Super Pink Moon Rising Over Lake Sumter’s Lighthouse

Check out this awesome shot of the super pink moon rising over the lighthouse at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing his photo!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
