Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

To the Editor:

As of 5 a.m. today five Villagers have passed away due to the Coronavirus. A small number, but this can be cut down drastically from increasing if The Villages would require shut down of the stores that were listed in The Daily Sun last Friday that do not supply either: food, a pharmacy, or gas.

For what reason do the Morses keep the Banner Mercantile stores open? I personally now will never be a patron in their stores.

If a large store has a pharmacy only then give access for patrons to the pharmacy only.

Suggest that people only use pharmacies that have a drive-up window to stay out of the stores and away from people.

Example: Target has both a pharmacy and they do sell food.

So they can limit access for patrons to only have access to those two locations in the store and close down all other sections or shut down the entire store.

As well I suggest using a home-delivery service now offered by most food stores for your food, again to keep away from people.

Golfing

Why does The Villages still permit people to golf during the governmental stay at home order?

Do they really need really the money from the golfers?

Why are there no ambassadors or Community Watch people at the golf courses to break up the people who do not adhere to the mandated social distancing? They should control this for everyone’s safety. Some counties/states now will fine people who do not abide by the mandates.

Water Fountains

Why hasn’t The Villages closed all the public water fountains to keep people from touching them? Yesterday, I watched at least four people use these fountains with their hands wearing no gloves.

Postal Stations:

Why doesn’t the USPS requiring all workers in The Villages to:

Use gloves in sorting all the mail and face masks when talking to people.

When picking up mail use gloves take home, let it sit a day or two before opening it and then wash your hands. I watch people pick up their mail with no gloves. Why?

Gates

Again I ask why are the gates not left open so people will not have to touch the Red Button if having no gate pass? Seems that again The Villages does not get it for people’s safety.

George Olsen

Village of Pine Hills