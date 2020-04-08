85.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Letters to the Editor
85.9 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Frustrated Villagers want answers about COVID-19 testing site at the polo fields

Consternation boiled over this week as exasperated Villagers sought answers about the UF Health Coronavirus drive-through testing site at the polo fields.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Barnes & Noble in The Villages latest business to shut its doors

The Barnes & Noble bookstore in The Villages has closed its doors due to the fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Business

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As of 5 a.m. today five Villagers have passed away due to the Coronavirus. A small number, but this can be cut down drastically from increasing if The Villages would require shut down of the stores that were listed in The Daily Sun last Friday that do not supply either: food, a pharmacy, or gas.
For what reason do the Morses keep the Banner Mercantile stores open? I personally now will never be a patron in their stores.
If a large store has a pharmacy only then give access for patrons to the pharmacy only.
Suggest that people only use pharmacies that have a drive-up window to stay out of the stores and away from people.
Example: Target has both a pharmacy and they do sell food.
So they can limit access for patrons to only have access to those two locations in the store and close down all other sections or shut down the entire store.
As well I suggest using a home-delivery service now offered by most food stores for your food, again to keep away from people.
Golfing
Why does The Villages still permit people to golf during the governmental stay at home order?
Do they really need really the money from the golfers?
Why are there no ambassadors or Community Watch people at the golf courses to break up the people who do not adhere to the mandated social distancing? They should control this for everyone’s safety. Some counties/states now will fine people who do not abide by the mandates.
Water Fountains
Why hasn’t The Villages closed all the public water fountains to keep people from touching them? Yesterday, I watched at least four people use these fountains with their hands wearing no gloves.
Postal Stations:
Why doesn’t the USPS requiring all workers in The Villages to:
Use gloves in sorting all the mail and face masks when talking to people.
When picking up mail use gloves take home, let it sit a day or two before opening it and then wash your hands. I watch people pick up their mail with no gloves. Why?
Gates
Again I ask why are the gates not left open so people will not have to touch the Red Button if having no gate pass? Seems that again The Villages does not get it for people’s safety.

George Olsen
Village of Pine Hills

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

I didn’t bargain for loss of community feel in The Villages

A Village of Belvedere defends points made - and roundly criticized - in a Letter to the Editor earlier this week.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Your dog is your responsibility

A Village of Bonnybrook resident urges her fellow Villagers to take responsibility for the dogs.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Amenity fees and the right thing to do

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident offers an idea about what should be done about the collection of amenity fees.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Response to ‘Our governor is a coward’ letter

A Stonecrest resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

‘Your Pix’ in Daily Sun mocks idea of social distancing

A Village of LaBelle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a birthday celebration photo in The Villages Daily Sun’s “Your Pix” that he says mocks the notion of social distancing.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager wants to know about hospital’s plans for Coronavirus patients

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident says he would like to know about the hospital’s plans to accommodate Coronavirus patients.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Latest Posts

Business

Barnes & Noble in The Villages latest business to shut its doors

The Barnes & Noble bookstore in The Villages has closed its doors due to the fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Photos

Super Pink Moon Rising Over Lake Sumter’s Lighthouse

Check out this awesome shot of the super pink moon rising over the lighthouse at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing his...
Read more
Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Fenney food truck to re-open weeks after numerous violations

A food truck is returning to serve residents of the Village of Fenney after an inspection last month turned up several health code violations.
Read more
Golf

No tee times after 4 p.m. at any golf course in The Villages

Starting Wednesday, April 8, all Championship and Executive Golf Courses will close at 4 p.m. following the last tee time.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Joe Diffie and many other musicians have died from COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at the death of country performer Joe Diffie from COVID-19 and attempts to determine if musicians are somehow more at risk of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating stolen older-model Chevy pickup

Wildwood police officers are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen in the city recently.
Read more
Crime

Belleview man popped on multiple drug charges after ramming deputy’s patrol vehicle

A Belleview man was arrested Monday night after fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies and then ramming into a patrol vehicle.
Read more
Read More Crime

Want email updates?

Subscribe

Follow us on social

49,680FansLike
3,407FollowersFollow
2,241FollowersFollow
The Villages
scattered clouds
85.9 ° F
90 °
81 °
58 %
2.2mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
91 °

Follow us on Instagram

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment