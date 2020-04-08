74.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Larry D. Croom
The Villages

Top Story

News

UF Health pulls plug on Coronavirus testing site at Villages Polo Fields

UF Health has shut down its Coronavirus testing site in The Villages even though frustrated area residents are desperately seeking appointments.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Barnes & Noble in The Villages latest business to shut its doors

The Barnes & Noble bookstore in The Villages has closed its doors due to the fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.
UF Health pulls plug on Coronavirus testing site at Villages Polo Fields

Larry D. Croom

UF Health has shut down its Coronavirus testing site in The Villages.

The healthcare organization that has a partnership with The Villages finally updated its web page on Wednesday afternoon after area residents had expressed immense frustration about failed efforts to get appointments at the polo fields testing site.

The UF Health testing site sat dormant Wednesday afternoon at The Villages Polo Fields, even though the healthcare organization’s website said no testing slots were available.

The effort, which sought out mostly asymptomatic residents for research purposes, first opened on March 23 and initially tested 2,280 people with test kits provided by the University of Florida’s Infectious Disease Lab. Those kits have yet to gain FDA approval.

One of those highly discouraged Villagers, 77-year-old Beatrice Verbois, said she had been trying to get testing slots for her and her 84-year-old husband for two weeks “beginning at 8 a.m. every morning.” On Wednesday, she thought she had been successful but soon found out that wasn’t the case.

“Will I ever get a time slot for my husband and myself?” she asked. “I am thoroughly frustrated.”

On Wednesday morning, UF Health’s webpage, https://ufhealthcovid.com/, was still having people go through the process of attempting to get appointments by filling out their symptoms and where they lived. Once they clicked a tab to proceed, a schedule page popped up for a brief second and then reverted to a page saying no time slots were available and encouraging them to call the person they wanted help from in setting up an appointment, even though no names or phone numbers were provided.

By Wednesday afternoon the UF Health page had been updated to include the word “unavailable” in its title and was telling those hoping to get tested that kits and supplies are limited “due to resource issues at the state and national levels.”

“The testing site will re-open when additional supplies such as safety/personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing kits become available,” the site says.

UF Health, which also owns the hospitals in The Villages and Leesburg, said openings at the test center would be announced “24-36 hours in advance” in by the Developer-owned Daily Sun via Twitter, the newspaper’s website and Facebook. Those desperately seeking appointments also were told to check out the newspaper’s apps via mobile devices.

UF Health finally updated its webpage on Wednesday to tell Villagers the testing site at the polo fields was shutting down. Many area residents have expressed frustrations over the past several days as they attempted to get appointments at the site with no luck.

But no specific instructions were included for those eventually hoping to secure appointments. It’s not known if they will have to start attempting to secure slots 24 or 36 hours in advance or how the process is going to work. But UF Health did encourage area residents to “in the meantime” continue practicing ways to reduce their exposure and for transmitting the virus by a list of tips that include everything from staying home to washing their hands for 20 seconds to wearing a mask in public.

“We look forward to returning to the field as soon as supplies become available,” the webpage says.

During its first week of testing, UF Health checked only 900 residents with symptoms versus almost 1,400 who were asymptomatic. At the end of the week, the out-of-town-based healthcare provider reported that 25 people – 23 showing symptoms and two who were not – tested positive for the virus. Those patients apparently aren’t included in the daily numbers released by the Florida Department of Health.

Since the site at the polo fields first openedit originally was billed as being strictly for Villagers – Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted it for conducting research on the characteristics of the virus in those showing no symptoms. But Many Villagers and other areas residents – those among the age group most susceptible to COVID-19 – have shown an immense interest in the clinical testing so they can find out if they are suffering from the virus.

That group included late Villager Carol Lynch, who according to her daughter unsuccessfully attempted to get an appointment at the polo fields site. She succumbed to the virus last Thursday at UF Health The Villages Hospital.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

News

Wife of pastor at Villages church in ICU battling the Coronavirus

The wife of a pastor at a prominent church in The Villages is in an intensive care unit battling the Coronavirus.
News

66 Villagers suffering from Coronavirus as two 11-year-olds test positive in Lake County

The number of COVID-19 cases in The Villages soared to 66 on Wednesday as Lake County reported that two children were suffering from the potentially deadly virus.
News

Finding a seat at Lake Sumter Landing becoming more difficult

Finding a seat at Lake Sumter Landing is becoming more difficult. Determined Villagers are still finding a way to sit and enjoy the square.
Crime

Villager once accused of burglarizing dead man's home jailed in Marion County

A Villager once accused of burglarizing a dead man's home in Florida's Friendliest Hometown found himself behind bars Tuesday night after being arrested in Summerfield.
News

Shopping trips are no longer social outings thanks to Coronavirus

In this era of fears of the Coronavirus, experts from UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences provide some guidance when it comes to safe grocery shopping.
News

Housekeeper in The Villages turns efforts toward sewing masks

Free facemasks, with first dibs going to healthcare workers and first responders, will be given out Friday. Villages-News.coms Tony Violanti has details, including the women making the masks.
News

Villagers encouraged to take part in prayer walk on Good Friday

Villagers are being encouraged to take part in a prayer walk on Good Friday.
Larry D. Croom

Opinions

Opinions

Joe Diffie and many other musicians have died from COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at the death of country performer Joe Diffie from COVID-19 and attempts to determine if musicians are somehow more at risk of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Villager once accused of burglarizing dead man's home jailed in Marion County

A Villager once accused of burglarizing a dead man's home in Florida's Friendliest Hometown found himself behind bars Tuesday night after being arrested in Summerfield.
Crime

Wildwood man behind bars after being popped in Summerfield on drug charges

A Wildwood man found himself behind bars late Tuesday night after pulling into a Summerfield minimart with his seat belt unfastened.
