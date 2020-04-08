74.9 F
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Meta Minton
UF Health pulls plug on Coronavirus testing site at Villages Polo Fields

UF Health has shut down its Coronavirus testing site in The Villages even though frustrated area residents are desperately seeking appointments.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Barnes & Noble in The Villages latest business to shut its doors

The Barnes & Noble bookstore in The Villages has closed its doors due to the fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Villagers encouraged to take part in prayer walk on Good Friday

Meta Minton

Villagers are being encouraged to take part in a prayer walk on Good Friday.

“A prayer walk is an activity that consists of walking and praying at the same time. It’s not done primarily for the physical benefit but as concerted prayer and thanksgiving,” said Pastor Ken McGaffic of the Village of Antrim Dells.

The Governor’s Executive Order Stay at Home guidelines permit walking but with social distancing.

“Rather than announce a set time for the prayer walk we would  like you to participate at the time that works best for you,” the Aliquippa, Pa. pastor said.

He called on his fellow Villagers to pray for:

•  Those that are suffering from the Coronavirus disease and their families

•  Government leaders

• People that are on the front lines in the health field

• All workers who continue to serve our community from restaurants to grocery workers

• The first responders from EMTs to police and firefighters

• The elderly who are separated from their loved ones

• The needs of the residents in the Village where you reside

“ A well-known scripture is found in 2 Chronicles 7:14: ‘If my people which are called by my name shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land,’” he added.

Opinions

Opinions

Joe Diffie and many other musicians have died from COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at the death of country performer Joe Diffie from COVID-19 and attempts to determine if musicians are somehow more at risk of the Coronavirus.
Crime

Crime

Villager once accused of burglarizing dead man's home jailed in Marion County

A Villager once accused of burglarizing a dead man's home in Florida's Friendliest Hometown found himself behind bars Tuesday night after being arrested in Summerfield.
Crime

Wildwood man behind bars after being popped in Summerfield on drug charges

A Wildwood man found himself behind bars late Tuesday night after pulling into a Summerfield minimart with his seat belt unfastened.
