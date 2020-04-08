Villagers encouraged to take part in prayer walk on Good Friday

Villagers are being encouraged to take part in a prayer walk on Good Friday.

“A prayer walk is an activity that consists of walking and praying at the same time. It’s not done primarily for the physical benefit but as concerted prayer and thanksgiving,” said Pastor Ken McGaffic of the Village of Antrim Dells.

The Governor’s Executive Order Stay at Home guidelines permit walking but with social distancing.

“Rather than announce a set time for the prayer walk we would like you to participate at the time that works best for you,” the Aliquippa, Pa. pastor said.

He called on his fellow Villagers to pray for:

• Those that are suffering from the Coronavirus disease and their families

• Government leaders

• People that are on the front lines in the health field

• All workers who continue to serve our community from restaurants to grocery workers

• The first responders from EMTs to police and firefighters

• The elderly who are separated from their loved ones

• The needs of the residents in the Village where you reside

“ A well-known scripture is found in 2 Chronicles 7:14: ‘If my people which are called by my name shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land,’” he added.