Wife of pastor at Villages church in ICU battling the Coronavirus

The wife of a pastor at a prominent church in The Villages is in an intensive care unit battling the Coronavirus.

Tish Cosco Kelly, wife of the Rev. John Kelly of St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages, was reportedly suffering a high fever and was taken to the ER in Summerfield. She was later admitted at West Marion Hospital in Ocala.

Kelly, who lives with his wife in Stonecrest, has also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Her condition is much graver, in part because she is also battling lymphoma.

“I thank God for the nurses in the ICU who are so tenderly caring for my wife. In their way they are servants of Christ. They are really heroes in my book,” Kelly said in his online Palm Sunday message.

He also paid tribute to his wife in a Facebook post.

“I think she took on one of the most harrowing jobs there is – a pastor’s wife. She has handled it with grace and pizzazz. Tish raised four wonderful kids (I think I helped a little.) She took on the challenge of teaching and raising our autistic son, Chris. Tish has taught Sunday School, put on many a Christmas pageant, helped me with many a Vacation Bible School, attended every Church Supper there was, and even help with Youth Group,” Kelly wrote.