Wildwood man behind bars after being popped in Summerfield on drug charges

A Wildwood man found himself behind bars late Tuesday night after pulling into a Summerfield minimart with his seat belt unfastened.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy made contact with 34-year-old Beau James Shaver in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of S U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and SE Sunset Harbor Road. Deputies reported smelling the odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Shaver claimed he had just taken his seat belt off before pulling into the Circle K parking lot. He appeared to be “nervous and shaking” when asked for his driver’s license and registration, so deputies asked him to step out of his vehicle, a sheriff’s office report states.

A short time later, deputies located a plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance inside the fuse panel in the vehicle. They also found a backpack in the backseat that contained rolling papers and an unlabeled prescription bottle containing a plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance inside it and a few round tablets labeled “B973-20,” the report says.

Deputies then searched Shaver and located a small plastic baggie in his left pocket that contained a green leafy substance and another baggie in a watch pocket containing several white, oval-shaped tablets labeled “M367.” Shaver claimed those pills were prescribed to him, the report says.

The green leafy substance field-tested positive for THC content and the crystal-like substance was identified as methamphetamine. The round tablets were identified as amphetamines and the white oval tablets were determined to be Hydrocodone, the report says.

After being read his rights, Shaver, who lives at 1201 S Main Street #44 in Wildwood, said the backpack belonged to him but he denied owning the methamphetamine and the amphetamines. When asked if he had a prescription for the Hydrocodone, he stated the tablets found in his pocket were “Lortabs.” He also said he hadn’t had the prescription filled recently, first claiming they were filled at a CVS Pharmacy near 60th Avenue and Hwy. 200 and then saying it was at a pharmacy near his residence, the report says.

Shaver was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of drug equipment and possession of more than one driver’s license. He was being held on $5,000 bond on the drug charges and no bond on the license infraction and is due in court May 12 at 9 a.m.

Shaver also was arrested in November 2017 after running through a stop sign in Wildwood. In that incident, he was taken into custody on a charge of marijuana possession and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.