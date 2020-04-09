74.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 9, 2020
type here...
Home News
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Larry D. Croom
74.9 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

83-year-old Marion County man among 63 Villagers suffering from COVID-19

Sixty-three Villagers have now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including the first one to be identified in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Response to letter calling our governor a ‘coward’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Wildwood resident takes on a previous letter writer who was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Carry-out restaurants’ kitchen staff and masks

A Village LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he would be interested in knowing about face masks being used in carry-out restaurants.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Donna Kay Slider

Donna Slider and her husband, Vic, retired in 2007 and moved to The Villages, where Donna almost immediately took over the job of Kitchen Manager of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. They traveled extensively, played golf, joined numerous social organizations and made many lifelong friends.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Publix launches ‘contactless pay’ method amid Coronavirus pandemic

The largest grocery store chain in The Villages is offering a “contactless pay” system to its customers amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
Read More Business

83-year-old Marion County man among 63 Villagers suffering from COVID-19

Larry D. Croom

Sixty-three Villagers have now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including the first one to be identified in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community.

That patient is an 83-year-old man who hasn’t traveled recently. He is now among the 315 tri-county residents – 153 men and 162 women – who are suffering from the potentially deadly virus. Eleven of those patients have died and 71 have required hospital care.

It doesn’t appear as if 25 area residents who tested positive recently at a UF Health testing site at The Villages Polo Fields are included in the numbers released by the Florida Department of Health each day. That site, which was officially shut down on Wednesday after creating mass frustrations for Villagers seeking tests for several days, was created mostly for research purposes. Of the 2,280 non-FDA-approved tests the site administered the week of March 23, almost 1,400 were given to those who weren’t showing any symptoms of the disease.

It also was announced Thursday that five patients have been tested at UF Health The Villages Hospital and all were identified as suffering from COVID-19. Another 13 have been tested at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, with nine of those, including Villager Tony Perry, testing positive for the virus.

As of Thursday night, Sumter County was reporting 100 victims of the Coronavirus. They are comprised of 54 men and 46 women and range in age from 18 to 92. Seven have died, including Villager Carol Lynch, and 27 have been hospitalized.

Besides the 55 living in The Villages, the others reside in Lake Panasoffkee (20), Bushnell (7), Webster (7), Wildwood (5), Sumterville (1) and Coleman (1). Four patients also live in the Lady Lake portion of the county.

Lake County continues to lead the way in the tri-county area with 140 COVID-19 cases. Those patients – 67 men and 73 women – range in age from 11 to 86. Two have died and 36 have required hospital care.

Besides the seven patients who live in The Villages portion of Lake County and the five who call Lady Lake home, some of the others testing positive reside in Clermont (43), Leesburg (20), Tavares (13), Groveland (10), Mascotte (9), Eustis (8), Mount Dora (7), Minneola (5), Sorrento (2), Umatilla (1) and Okahumpka (1).

Marion County is reporting 75 COVID cases among 32 men and 43 women. Their ages range from 19 to 88. Two have died and eight have required hospitalization.
Besides the one identified as a Villager and the 13 living in Summerfield – it’s not clear if they residents of Del Webb Spruce Creek, Stonecrest or Spruce Creek South – the others reside in Ocala (47), Belleview (3), Dunnellon (2), Anthony (2), Citra (2), Ocklawaha (1), Silver Springs (1).

All told, 16,826 cases of the Coronavirus have been identified among the 156,852 in Florida who have been tested. There have been 371 deaths and 2,298 patients have required hospital care.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Groomer shut down after found to be non-essential during COVID-19

A local dog groomer was shut down after the business was determined to be non-essential during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
News

Police called to home of Villager accused in ’18 of groping younger man 

Police were called to a dispute at the home of a Villager who made headlines in 2018 after she was accused of groping a younger man at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

40-year-old Villager jailed after elderly victims claim she attacked them

A 40-year-old Villager with a history of domestic violence issues was jailed late Wednesday afternoon after two people she lives with sought help.
Read more
News

Driver suffers medical episode in crash on County Road 466 in The Villages

A driver suffered a medical episode leading to a crash Thursday afternoon on County Road 466 in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
News

Wife takes husband to Villages hospital after he accidentally shoots finger

A wife drove her husband to UF Health The Villages Hospital after he accidentally shot his own finger.
Read more
Business

Publix launches ‘contactless pay’ method amid Coronavirus pandemic

The largest grocery store chain in The Villages is offering a “contactless pay” system to its customers amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police impound Cadillac driven by man with Mexican voter ID card

A Cadillac driven by a man with a Mexican voter identification card was impounded after he was caught on radar driving 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

News

83-year-old Marion County man among 63 Villagers suffering from COVID-19

Sixty-three Villagers have now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including the first one to be identified in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community.
Read more
News

Groomer shut down after found to be non-essential during COVID-19

A local dog groomer was shut down after the business was determined to be non-essential during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
News

Police called to home of Villager accused in ’18 of groping younger man 

Police were called to a dispute at the home of a Villager who made headlines in 2018 after she was accused of groping a younger man at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

40-year-old Villager jailed after elderly victims claim she attacked them

A 40-year-old Villager with a history of domestic violence issues was jailed late Wednesday afternoon after two people she lives with sought help.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Groomer shut down after found to be non-essential during COVID-19

A local dog groomer was shut down after the business was determined to be non-essential during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
News

Police called to home of Villager accused in ’18 of groping younger man 

Police were called to a dispute at the home of a Villager who made headlines in 2018 after she was accused of groping a younger man at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Trump’s latest campaign tool

Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion piece, contends that President Trump has brought new meaning to the term "bully pulpit" with his daily Coronavirus press briefings.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

40-year-old Villager jailed after elderly victims claim she attacked them

A 40-year-old Villager with a history of domestic violence issues was jailed late Wednesday afternoon after two people she lives with sought help.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police impound Cadillac driven by man with Mexican voter ID card

A Cadillac driven by a man with a Mexican voter identification card was impounded after he was caught on radar driving 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
Read more
Read More Crime

Want email updates?

Subscribe

Follow us on social

49,701FansLike
3,418FollowersFollow
2,249FollowersFollow
The Villages
broken clouds
74.9 ° F
78 °
72 °
94 %
2.2mph
75 %
Fri
76 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
75 °

Follow us on Instagram

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment