Carry-out restaurants’ kitchen staff and masks

To the Editor:

I read an article today regarding McDonalds kitchen staff in California NOT being provided masks. The CDC and others have come out saying that masks are a good idea to protect others in case you are asymptomatic.

I would really like to know, perhaps in their advertisements, that The Villages area restaurants are requiring their kitchen staff and those packing the food to wear masks.

Perhaps it needs to be looked into. I would certainly be less concerned and more likely to order carry out from locations that endorsed this practice.

Dennis Griffith

Village LaBelle North