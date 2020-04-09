78.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Staff Report
UF Health pulls plug on Coronavirus testing site at Villages Polo Fields

UF Health has shut down its Coronavirus testing site in The Villages even though frustrated area residents are desperately seeking appointments.
Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Read more
Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Barnes & Noble in The Villages latest business to shut its doors

The Barnes & Noble bookstore in The Villages has closed its doors due to the fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Donna Kay Slider

Staff Report

Donna Slider

Donna Kay Slider died peacefully April 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her husband and children. Born in Wheeling, WV, she married her high school sweetheart Victor Lee and graduated from Marshall University with a degree in teaching. She traveled the world with her husband who served in the U.S. Navy for twenty years. They had four children and she stayed home to raise them, serving as PTA President, Sunday School teacher and almost every other volunteer opportunity that came her way to serve in the community and help her children.

Donna earned her Masters of Administration and went back to work as Executive Director of an assisted living center in Kennesaw, GA, where she cared for the elderly, their families and all the employees at the center. Donna was always finding ways of matching the talents of others to foster friendships and volunteer opportunities for them, enriching their lives and the lives around them.

Donna, Vic and their children were very involved with mission trips to Guatemala, where they helped build dormitories and schools and care for children at the Casa Aleluya Orphanage. Donna and Vic volunteered and sponsored children for the last 25 years through the orphanage, truly loving each child as their own. Their first sponsored child graduated college and now serves as Director of the Orphanage currently educating and caring for over 400 children.

Donna and Vic retired early and moved to The Villages, FL in 2007, where Donna almost immediately took over the job of Kitchen Manager of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. The Kitchen feeds 200-300 people every day, has a volunteer staff of nearly 150 and receives donations from organizations and restaurants throughout the area. They traveled extensively, played golf, joined numerous social organizations and made many life-long friends.

Donna organized numerous social gatherings and groups, always inviting new visitors and neighbors into her home and matching them up with volunteer organizations, social clubs and friends that were perfect for them. She truly put forth effort to enrich all the lives of those who met her.

Every summer, her grandchildren looked forward to “Nanny & Papa Camp”, where the kids would stay for a week in The Villages doing activities from scavenger hunts and races to horseback riding and water parks. Donna and Vic planned and participated fully in all their activities.

Donna and Vic celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2019 with two amazing parties, one with their dear neighbors, friends and Country Partners Dance Club in The Villages and a family party in Georgia at the World Famous Navy Lake site where they have shared so many family times over the last 30 years.

Donna was a true Light to all who knew her and an inspiration for living life to the fullest. She loved greatly, served immeasurably and had so much fun along the way. She is survived by her husband Victor Lee Slider, children Victoria Simitses (William), Jason Slider (Whitney), Nathan Slider (Jaime) and Amanda Elliott (Chris); brothers Larry Moyers (Donna), Richard Moyers (Deanna); grandchildren Alex Simitses, Madeline Slider, Jett Slider, Matthew Simitses, Ruthie Slider, Tripp Slider, Zoe Slider, Caleb Slider, Avree Slider, Luke Simitses, Leah Elliott, Ryan Elliott, Beckett Slider, Bentlee Slider, Lexi Elliott, several brother and sister in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her dear brother Jarvis Moyers (Joan).

A Celebration of Life for Donna Slider will be planned in the The Villages, FL in the Fall.

Trump’s latest campaign tool

Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion, contends that President Trump has brought new meaning to the term "bully pulpit" with his daily Coronavirus press briefings.
Read more
Villager once accused of burglarizing dead man’s home jailed in Marion County

A Villager once accused of burglarizing a dead man’s home in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown found himself behind bars Tuesday night after being arrested in Summerfield.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man behind bars after being popped in Summerfield on drug charges

A Wildwood man found himself behind bars late Tuesday night after pulling into a Summerfield minimart with his seat belt unfastened.
Read more
