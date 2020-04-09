Groomer shut down after found to be non-essential during COVID-19

A local dog groomer was shut down after the business was determined to be non-essential during the COVID-19 crisis.

Lady Lake police were called April 3 to Lady Lake Professional Grooming at 128 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to shut down the business which was operating in violation of an executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

An officer made contact with the owner of the business, Jacqueline Jean Gnojek, who said her shop “only provides grooming services for pets,” according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

“Jacqueline was advised of the executive order currently in place and she stated she was going to comply going forward and shut down,” the officer wrote in the report.

The incident was reported to the Florida Department of Professional and Business Regulation.