Thursday, April 9, 2020
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Meta Minton
83-year-old Marion County man among 63 Villagers suffering from COVID-19

Sixty-three Villagers have now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including the first one to be identified in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Response to letter calling our governor a 'coward'

In a Letter to the Editor, a Wildwood resident takes on a previous letter writer who was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Letters to the Editor

Carry-out restaurants' kitchen staff and masks

A Village LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he would be interested in knowing about face masks being used in carry-out restaurants.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Donna Kay Slider

Donna Slider and her husband, Vic, retired in 2007 and moved to The Villages, where Donna almost immediately took over the job of Kitchen Manager of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. They traveled extensively, played golf, joined numerous social organizations and made many lifelong friends.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Publix launches 'contactless pay' method amid Coronavirus pandemic

The largest grocery store chain in The Villages is offering a “contactless pay” system to its customers amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Groomer shut down after found to be non-essential during COVID-19

Meta Minton

A local dog groomer was shut down after the business was determined to be non-essential during the COVID-19 crisis.

Lady Lake police were called April 3 to Lady Lake Professional Grooming at 128 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to shut down the business which was operating in violation of an executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Lady Lake Professional Grooming

An officer made contact with the owner of the business, Jacqueline Jean Gnojek, who said her shop “only provides grooming services for pets,” according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

“Jacqueline was advised of the executive order currently in place and she stated she was going to comply going forward and shut down,” the officer wrote in the report.

The incident was reported to the Florida Department of Professional and Business Regulation.

Opinions

Opinions

Trump's latest campaign tool

Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion piece, contends that President Trump has brought new meaning to the term "bully pulpit" with his daily Coronavirus press briefings.
Read more
Crime

Crime

40-year-old Villager jailed after elderly victims claim she attacked them

A 40-year-old Villager with a history of domestic violence issues was jailed late Wednesday afternoon after two people she lives with sought help.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police impound Cadillac driven by man with Mexican voter ID card

A Cadillac driven by a man with a Mexican voter identification card was impounded after he was caught on radar driving 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
Read more
