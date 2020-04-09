Interfaith Peace Partners call on area residents to join in prayer

Area residents are invited to join the Interfaith Peace Partners every evening at 5 p.m. (not on zoom, but in your hearts) to privately lift up prayers for the healing and well-being for the world, the nation, our communities, loved ones and all people.

“Just knowing that many others are lifting up their voices at the same time brings strength, comfort and a spiritual connection to one another, as we invoke the power of prayer,” the group said in a news release.

The Interfaith Peace Partners are a gathering of clergy and lay people from many communities of faith “dedicated to building understanding, respect, love, peace and unity as people of goodwill.”

For more information, email Jacquie.latzer@gmail.com.