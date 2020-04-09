Lady Lake police impound Cadillac driven by man with Mexican voter ID card

A Cadillac driven by a man with a Mexican voter identification card was impounded after he was caught on radar driving 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

Salvador Hernandez, 29, of Lady Lake, had been driving the 2006 Cadillac pickup at 1:24 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in the area of East Lakeview Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A radar check showed he was driving 60 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Hernandez, who does not speak English, indicated through an interpreter that he does not have a driver’s license. He presented a Mexican voter identification card with a photo.

He was issued a citation for driving without a license. His Cadillac was towed from the scene and impounded by Kling Towing.