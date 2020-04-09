81.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Larry D. Croom
83-year-old Marion County man among 63 Villagers suffering from COVID-19

Sixty-three Villagers have now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including the first one to be identified in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Response to letter calling our governor a ‘coward’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Wildwood resident takes on a previous letter writer who was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Letters to the Editor

Carry-out restaurants’ kitchen staff and masks

A Village LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he would be interested in knowing about face masks being used in carry-out restaurants.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Donna Kay Slider

Donna Slider and her husband, Vic, retired in 2007 and moved to The Villages, where Donna almost immediately took over the job of Kitchen Manager of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. They traveled extensively, played golf, joined numerous social organizations and made many lifelong friends.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Publix launches ‘contactless pay’ method amid Coronavirus pandemic

The largest grocery store chain in The Villages is offering a “contactless pay” system to its customers amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Larry D. Croom

David Anthony Caruso

Leesburg police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.

Officers responded shortly before midnight to an area around 5th Street after receiving reports of a suspicious person in the area. The caller said the man, later identified as 24-year-old David Anthony Caruso, had approached her as she pulled into a parking lot across near Magnolia Street and asked for a lighter, a Leesburg police report states.

After telling the man that she didn’t have a lighter, the caller said he approached another vehicle and pulled on the door handle. She said she told him to get away from the car but he told her to “mind her own business” and then walked north on 5th Street toward Main Street, the report says, adding that he also attempted to open doors at a couple of area businesses, which were identified in a Facebook post by the police department as Turners restaurant and Akers Media Group.

A short time later, officers located Caruso hiding behind an air conditioning unit outside a business on N 2nd Street. They noted that he was “extremely intoxicated” and they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from him. He also refused to cooperate and wouldn’t speak with them, the report says.

Caruso, who lives at 100 S 4th St., was questioned at the Leesburg Police Department, where he became “extremely agitated” at officers and denied checking the doors of businesses or a vehicle. He was then transported to the Lake County Jail and charged with two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure and one count of burglary of a conveyance. He was released Wednesday on $15,000 bond and is due in court May 4 to answer to the charges.

Trump’s latest campaign tool

Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion piece, contends that President Trump has brought new meaning to the term "bully pulpit" with his daily Coronavirus press briefings.
