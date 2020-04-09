Man jailed after stabbing friend and leaving him with punctured lung

A Fruitland Park man has been jailed without bond after allegedly stabbing a friend and leaving him with a punctured lung.

Paul Joel Smith, 39, was arrested early Tuesday after repeatedly stabbing a 36-year-old acquaintance, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center by his wife and two friends and they initially indicated they did not want law enforcement involved in the matter.

However, the victim later told deputies he wanted to prosecute Smith and that he was “100 percent positive” Smith was the person who stabbed him.

The victim said he had taken out his dog in the 4600 block of Pine Street when Smith “came out of nowhere” and began stabbing him, the arrest report said. He wrestled Smith to the ground and was able to get the knife away from him. He added that he has known Smith since 2012.

Smith was also arrested on three Marion County warrants charging him with sexual battery of a child.