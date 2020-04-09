Police called to home of Villager accused in ’18 of groping younger man 

Police were called to a dispute at the home of a Villager who made headlines in 2018 after she was accused of groping a younger man at Lake Sumter Landing.

Officers were called at 1 p.m. Monday to the home of 65-year-old Marrian Zambrano at 817 Camelia Court on the Historic Side of The Villages, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Zambrano said she was “very surprised” at the arrival of the police, who had been summoned to investigate allegations by her 63-year-old male roommate from New Jersey. He claimed that Zambrano grabbed a gun and a Taser and told him, “You’re going to get a piece of this.” He said he was later trying to watch cable television and she disconnected the cables.

Zambrano admitted she owns a gun and a Taser, but denied that she had used them to threaten her roommate. She claimed he was angry because his lease was not being renewed. She indicated the lease will run out at the end of May.

Police told the pair it was a civil matter.

Zambrano was arrested Christmas Eve 2018 after she allegedly groped a man outside RJ Gators at Lake Sumter Landing. The man, who was employed at the restaurant, claimed Zambrano wanted him to go home with her, tried to lower his pants and rubbed her breasts against his body. Zambrano pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct. The Mississippi native was ordered to pay $303 in court costs.