Publix launches ‘contactless pay’ method amid Coronavirus pandemic

The largest grocery store chain in The Villages is offering a “contactless pay” system to its customers amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Customers using the system can pay for their groceries or prescriptions by placing a smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near a device at the checkout stations. That option will eliminate having to swipe or insert cards into the PIN pad for those who don’t wish to do so.

The most common forms of contactless payments are Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. The digital payment method will be in addition to the existing mobile pay option through the Publix app for mobile devices, which customers can still use to finalize their purchases.

Publix stores in The Villages are located at Spanish Springs, Spanish Plaines, Southern Trace, Colony Cottage, Mulberry Grove, Lake Deaton and Grand Traverse Plaza.