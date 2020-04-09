Trump’s daily COVID-19 updates

To the Editor:

I watch Trump’s COVID-19 update, or “Tell me what a great job I’m doing” rally the other day, either way it was far from reality. There were a couple points Trump commented on that had nothing to do with the virus.

First, although Trump himself has used mail-in ballots to vote, he said he was against them because they were acceptable to fraud, what he was really saying he didn’t trust the Democrats to use mail-in ballots because they might cheat. From what I have seen during elections, Republican-held states have used every means possible to restrict certain groups from voting. The reality is if elections were decided by popular vote and everyone who was eligible to vote did so the Republicans would lose more times than not, so if any party needed to cheat its them.

The other thing was Trump complaining about how Amazon and E-bay were taking advantage of the U.S. postal service costing them millions. The postal service has been struggling for years to keep their heads above water, if anything companies like Amazon and E-bay have given them a life line. The postal service has always given bulk customers a better rate and they sure qualify in that regard. Truth is Trump personally doesn’t like the owner of Amazon because for one, he owns a newspaper that’s unflattering to Trump, and also he’s richer then Trump could ever dream of being.

David Engelhardt

Village of Summerhill