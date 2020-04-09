78.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Letters to the Editor
The Villages

UF Health pulls plug on Coronavirus testing site at Villages Polo Fields

UF Health has shut down its Coronavirus testing site in The Villages even though frustrated area residents are desperately seeking appointments.
Letters to the Editor

Trump's daily COVID-19 updates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident is critical of Trump's daily COVID-19 updates.
Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Read more
DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Donna Kay Slider

Donna Slider and her husband, Vic, retired in 2007 and moved to The Villages, where Donna almost immediately took over the job of Kitchen Manager of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. They traveled extensively, played golf, joined numerous social organizations and made many lifelong friends.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Barnes & Noble in The Villages latest business to shut its doors

The Barnes & Noble bookstore in The Villages has closed its doors due to the fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Trump's daily COVID-19 updates

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I watch Trump’s COVID-19 update, or “Tell me what a great job I’m doing” rally the other day, either way it was far from reality. There were a couple points Trump commented on that had nothing to do with the virus.
First, although Trump himself has used mail-in ballots to vote, he said he was against them because they were acceptable to fraud, what he was really saying he didn’t trust the Democrats to use mail-in ballots because they might cheat. From what I have seen during elections, Republican-held states have used every means possible to restrict certain groups from voting. The reality is if elections were decided by popular vote and everyone who was eligible to vote did so the Republicans would lose more times than not, so if any party needed to cheat its them.
The other thing was Trump complaining about how Amazon and E-bay were taking advantage of the U.S. postal service costing them millions. The postal service has been struggling for years to keep their heads above water, if anything companies like Amazon and E-bay have given them a life line. The postal service has always given bulk customers a better rate and they sure qualify in that regard. Truth is Trump personally doesn’t like the owner of Amazon because for one, he owns a newspaper that’s unflattering to Trump, and also he’s richer then Trump could ever dream of being.

David Engelhardt
Village of Summerhill

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

News

Wife of pastor at Villages church in ICU battling the Coronavirus

The wife of a pastor at a prominent church in The Villages is in an intensive care unit battling the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

66 Villagers suffering from Coronavirus as two 11-year-olds test positive in Lake County

The number of COVID-19 cases in The Villages soared to 66 on Wednesday as Lake County reported that two children were suffering from the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Trump's latest campaign tool

Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion, contends that President Trump has brought new meaning to the term "bully pulpit" with his daily Coronavirus press briefings.
Read more
Villager once accused of burglarizing dead man's home jailed in Marion County

A Villager once accused of burglarizing a dead man's home in Florida's Friendliest Hometown found himself behind bars Tuesday night after being arrested in Summerfield.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man behind bars after being popped in Summerfield on drug charges

A Wildwood man found himself behind bars late Tuesday night after pulling into a Summerfield minimart with his seat belt unfastened.
Read more
