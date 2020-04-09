84.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Hugo Buchanan
UF Health pulls plug on Coronavirus testing site at Villages Polo Fields

UF Health has shut down its Coronavirus testing site in The Villages even though frustrated area residents are desperately seeking appointments.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Carry-out restaurants’ kitchen staff and masks

A Village LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he would be interested in knowing about face masks being used in carry-out restaurants.
Letters to the Editor

Trump’s daily COVID-19 updates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident is critical of Trump’s daily COVID-19 updates.
Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Donna Kay Slider

Donna Slider and her husband, Vic, retired in 2007 and moved to The Villages, where Donna almost immediately took over the job of Kitchen Manager of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. They traveled extensively, played golf, joined numerous social organizations and made many lifelong friends.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Barnes & Noble in The Villages latest business to shut its doors

The Barnes & Noble bookstore in The Villages has closed its doors due to the fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Trump's latest campaign tool

Hugo Buchanan

Hugo Buchanan

With this terrible new virus in full swing, the great one knows that he cannot campaign. He hates the “fake” news, but he sure knows how to use them to his advantage.

Our lord and master cares not about the soul of anyone fighting this virus, fighting with every breath, trying their best to survive.

The news media has fallen for his trap, hook, line, and sinker. 

Why else would he make himself available, day after day, jumping at every opportunity to bully a reporter, especially the ladies asking the question? He knows how his base loves it, especially his evangelical base,  when he is bullying someone. 

And what has happened recently in Wisconsin, forcing people to get out and vote in these hard times, was an outrageous Republican ploy. It’s enough to make any respectable soul completely disenchanted with the trump party. That was a mean, selfish disrespectable move on Wisconsin Reps, and any Republican with any backbone should have called them out on this move. Even the Supreme Court joins in, with trump picked judges.  (With nine members, one should be required to be impartial. That’s just my opinion).

Since  Bernie dropped out today, we can look forward to a few classic debates like this country will have never seen before. Trump had best shorten the necktie, and button the jacket . . . I’m thinking he won’t do either; How ‘bou’ chu?

Hugo Buchanan is a resident of Lady Lake.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Hugo Buchanan

Opinions

