Trump’s latest campaign tool

With this terrible new virus in full swing, the great one knows that he cannot campaign. He hates the “fake” news, but he sure knows how to use them to his advantage.

Our lord and master cares not about the soul of anyone fighting this virus, fighting with every breath, trying their best to survive.

The news media has fallen for his trap, hook, line, and sinker.

Why else would he make himself available, day after day, jumping at every opportunity to bully a reporter, especially the ladies asking the question? He knows how his base loves it, especially his evangelical base, when he is bullying someone.

And what has happened recently in Wisconsin, forcing people to get out and vote in these hard times, was an outrageous Republican ploy. It’s enough to make any respectable soul completely disenchanted with the trump party. That was a mean, selfish disrespectable move on Wisconsin Reps, and any Republican with any backbone should have called them out on this move. Even the Supreme Court joins in, with trump picked judges. (With nine members, one should be required to be impartial. That’s just my opinion).

Since Bernie dropped out today, we can look forward to a few classic debates like this country will have never seen before. Trump had best shorten the necktie, and button the jacket . . . I’m thinking he won’t do either; How ‘bou’ chu?

Hugo Buchanan is a resident of Lady Lake.