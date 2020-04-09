Wife takes husband to Villages hospital after he accidentally shoots finger

A wife drove her husband to UF Health The Villages Hospital after he accidentally shot his own finger.

The 25-year-old man had been cleaning his Glock 43 handgun shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday at the dining room table of their residence at The Quarters Apartments when the gun fired and hit his finger, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. His wife drove him to the hospital for treatment. The injury to his left index finger required surgery and pins.

He had wrapped the injured finger in a shirt for the trip to the hospital.