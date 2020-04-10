82-year-old Villages bicyclist dies of injuries suffered in crash

An 82-year-old Villages bicyclist was killed as the result of an accident Friday afternoon in the Village of De La Vista.

Kenneth Webber Kuhs had been westbound on San Marino Drive, not far from the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center, at 2:40 p.m. when he failed to observe traffic cones and a parked 2016 van, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He failed to observe the vehicle and struck it.

The Village of Alhambra resident was transported by ambulance to UF Health The Villages Hospital where he later died of his injuries. His wife, Sharon, is a former Ms. Wisconsin and a previous Ms. Senior Florida Pageant runner up.

It is the second fatal accident this year involving a Villager on a bicycle.

A 71-year-old Villager died last month after her bicycle collided with a Down to Earth landscaping tractor on Morse Boulevard.