A little good news in these dark days

To the Editor:

With all the negative news lately I want to bring a smile to our Village of Piedmont. About two weeks ago I was on my way to get our mail and noticed that my car key was not on my ring. I search everywhere and could not locate the key to my car. I went back to the mail box that I had gone to two days ago and searched for the key, no key.

I called the dealer to have a new key made to the tune of $300 and thought I would keep searching for another day. The next day I was going through the Village of Springdale and saw the mail truck pull in the station. I stopped next to the truck and the mail girl told me that the mail truck for Piedmont should be in our station any minute. I just wanted to ask for the correct phone number of the main post office which I had called for hours with no answer. I went back to Piedmont station and the truck was backing into the parking lot. I flagged down the driver and explained my problem and she said check the shelve at the back door and see if the key was there. I checked and there was my car key on the ground. My point here is to say a huge thank you to the person who turned my key into our mail carrier who in turn put it on the shelf. There is no place on earth other than The Villages that I could have found that key. Thank you again for your thoughtfulness and kindness.

Diane Corcoran

Village of Piedmont