80.1 F
The Villages
Friday, April 10, 2020
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor
Friday, April 10, 2020
Letters to the Editor
80.1 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

83-year-old Marion County man among 63 Villagers suffering from COVID-19

Sixty-three Villagers have now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including the first one to be identified in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

A little good news in these dark days

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares some good news in these dark days.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Trump and Gov. DeSantis are great leaders

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says President Trump and Gov. DeSantis are showing great leadership in these difficult times.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Donna Kay Slider

Donna Slider and her husband, Vic, retired in 2007 and moved to The Villages, where Donna almost immediately took over the job of Kitchen Manager of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. They traveled extensively, played golf, joined numerous social organizations and made many lifelong friends.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Publix launches ‘contactless pay’ method amid Coronavirus pandemic

The largest grocery store chain in The Villages is offering a “contactless pay” system to its customers amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
Read More Business

A little good news in these dark days

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

With all the negative news lately I want to bring a smile to our Village of Piedmont.  About two weeks ago I was on my way to get our mail and noticed that my car key was not on my ring. I search everywhere and could not locate the key to my car. I went back to the mail box that I had gone to two days ago and searched for the key, no key.
I called the dealer to have a new key made to the tune of $300 and thought I would keep searching for another day. The next day I was going through the Village of Springdale and saw the mail truck pull in the station. I stopped next to the truck and the mail girl told me that the mail truck for Piedmont should be in our station any minute. I just wanted to ask for the correct phone number of the main post office which I had called for hours with no answer. I went back to Piedmont station and the truck was backing into the parking lot. I flagged down the driver and explained my problem and she said check the shelve at the back door and see if the key was there. I checked and there was my car key on the ground. My point here is to say a huge thank you to the person who turned my key into our mail carrier who in turn put it on the shelf. There is no place on earth other than The Villages that I could have found that key. Thank you again for your thoughtfulness and kindness.

Diane Corcoran
Village of Piedmont

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

President Trump and Gov. DeSantis are great leaders

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says President Trump and Gov. DeSantis are showing great leadership in these difficult times.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Response to letter calling our governor a ‘coward’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Wildwood resident takes on a previous letter writer who was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Carry-out restaurants’ kitchen staff and masks

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he would be interested in knowing about face masks being used in carry-out restaurants.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump’s daily COVID-19 updates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident is critical of Trump’s daily COVID-19 updates.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

I didn’t bargain for loss of community feel in The Villages

A Village of Belvedere resident defends points made - and roundly criticized - in a Letter to the Editor earlier this week.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Latest Posts

Letters to the Editor

A little good news in these dark days

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares some good news in these dark days.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Trump and Gov. DeSantis are great leaders

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says President Trump and Gov. DeSantis are showing great leadership in these difficult times.
Read more
Opinions

Virus crisis humor

Columnist Barry Evans delves into some virus crisis humor.
Read more
News

83-year-old Marion County man among 63 Villagers suffering from COVID-19

Sixty-three Villagers have now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including the first one to be identified in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Groomer shut down after found to be non-essential during COVID-19

A local dog groomer was shut down after the business was determined to be non-essential during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
News

Police called to home of Villager accused in ’18 of groping younger man 

Police were called to a dispute at the home of a Villager who made headlines in 2018 after she was accused of groping a younger man at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Virus crisis humor

Columnist Barry Evans delves into some virus crisis humor.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

40-year-old Villager jailed after elderly victims claim she attacked them

A 40-year-old Villager with a history of domestic violence issues was jailed late Wednesday afternoon after two people she lives with sought help.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police impound Cadillac driven by man with Mexican voter ID card

A Cadillac driven by a man with a Mexican voter identification card was impounded after he was caught on radar driving 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
Read more
Read More Crime

Want email updates?

Subscribe

Follow us on social

49,705FansLike
3,420FollowersFollow
2,252FollowersFollow
The Villages
broken clouds
80.1 ° F
83 °
76 °
39 %
2.9mph
75 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
77 °

Follow us on Instagram

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment