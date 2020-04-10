75.5 F
Friday, April 10, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Confusion reigns over UF Health COVID-19 testing site at polo fields

Confusion continued to linger Friday as Villagers still had unanswered questions – and nowhere to get answers – about the now-shuttered Coronavirus testing site at the polo fields.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Why all Sumter County residents should really be worried

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a reason for Sumter County residents to be concerned about the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

A little good news in these dark days

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares some good news in these dark days.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Robert D. Warner

Robert Warner was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Bandits enjoy Target shopping spree after ripping off wallet at Fresh Market

Larry D. Croom

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who ripped off a woman’s wallet at a high-end Villages grocery store and then went on a shopping spree.

The suspects pictured above are accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at Fresh Market on Wedgewood Lane and then using her credit cards for a shopping spree at Target in the Rolling Acres Plaza.

Deputies say the suspects pictured above stole the woman’s wallet on Feb. 7 while she was at Fresh Market, located at 3740 Wedgewood Lane. The victim’s credit cards were then used at the Target store in the Rolling Acres Plaza on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, a report states.

Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the bandits is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case #000666.

