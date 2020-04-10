Bandits enjoy Target shopping spree after ripping off wallet at Fresh Market

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who ripped off a woman’s wallet at a high-end Villages grocery store and then went on a shopping spree.

Deputies say the suspects pictured above stole the woman’s wallet on Feb. 7 while she was at Fresh Market, located at 3740 Wedgewood Lane. The victim’s credit cards were then used at the Target store in the Rolling Acres Plaza on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, a report states.

Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the bandits is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case #000666.