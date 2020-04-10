Catherine Bell Pasnisin (nee Donaghy), age 79, departed peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at home with family.

She was born September 24, 1940 in Belfast, Ireland and emigrated to America with her mother Alice at age 16 and became a New Jersey Girl until her retirement and relocation to The Villages, Florida with her husband, Mike, of 37 years.

Cathy leaves behind her husband Mike Pasnisin; daughter Christine; sons Paul and Michael; daughters-in-law Jonay and Christy; son-in-law John; along with 5 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. She filled our hearts with much love and will be deeply missed.