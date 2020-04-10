Douglas Gene Uppena, 68, passed away on April 7, 2020. He “slipped the surly bonds of earth” at home in The Villages, FL after a battle with cancer.

Doug was born in Lancaster, WI, son of John and Pauline Uppena and grew up in Cassville, WI. He attended the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN as an English major.

He worked as a Freight Merchandiser, in barge transportation for Pillsbury, Peavy Barge Line and other freight brokers. He and his spouse lived and worked in Minneapolis, MN, St. Louis, MO and in retirement moved to The Villages, FL. Doug enjoyed golf, walking, golf, bicycling and golf!

Doug is predeceased by his parents, John and Pauline. He is survived by his wife and partner in life for 37 years, Janet Zahn. Also survived by his four siblings, Sue Pleumer (Steve), David Uppena (Gloria), Steve Uppena (Julie) and Patricia Huber (Robert); his mother-in-law, Francis Clark, five brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, numerous relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be planned for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, please honor him in a manner of your choosing.