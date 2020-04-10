75.5 F
Friday, April 10, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Staff Report
Confusion reigns over UF Health COVID-19 testing site at polo fields

Confusion continued to linger Friday as Villagers still had unanswered questions – and nowhere to get answers – about the now-shuttered Coronavirus testing site at the polo fields.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Why all Sumter County residents should really be worried

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a reason for Sumter County residents to be concerned about the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

A little good news in these dark days

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares some good news in these dark days.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Robert D. Warner

Robert Warner was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Douglas Gene Uppena

Staff Report

Douglas Uppena

Douglas Gene Uppena, 68, passed away on April 7, 2020.  He “slipped the surly bonds of earth” at home in The Villages, FL after a battle with cancer.

Doug was born in Lancaster, WI, son of John and Pauline Uppena and grew up in Cassville, WI.  He attended the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN as an English major.

He worked as a Freight Merchandiser, in barge transportation for Pillsbury, Peavy Barge Line and other freight brokers.  He and his spouse lived and worked in Minneapolis, MN, St. Louis, MO and in retirement moved to The Villages, FL.  Doug enjoyed golf, walking, golf, bicycling and golf!

Doug is predeceased by his parents, John and Pauline. He is survived by his wife and partner in life for 37 years, Janet Zahn.  Also survived by his four siblings, Sue Pleumer (Steve), David Uppena (Gloria), Steve Uppena (Julie) and Patricia Huber (Robert); his mother-in-law, Francis Clark, five brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, numerous relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be planned for family and friends at a later date.  In lieu of flowers or donations, please honor him in a manner of your choosing.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Robert D. Warner

Robert Warner was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking.
Obituaries

Catherine Bell Pasnisin

Cathy Pasnisin was born in Belfast, Ireland, and emigrated to America with her mother Alice at age 16. She became a New Jersey Girl until her retirement and relocation to The Villages.
Obituaries

John Allen Mehaffey

Jack Mehaffey was a benefactor to developmentally disabled people and victims of mental illnesses. The family stated, "Service to others was his passion."
Obituaries

Donna Kay Slider

Donna Slider and her husband, Vic, retired in 2007 and moved to The Villages, where Donna almost immediately took over the job of Kitchen Manager of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. They traveled extensively, played golf, joined numerous social organizations and made many lifelong friends.
Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Obituaries

Richard B. Dodge

As the City of St. Petersburg (FL) administrator, Rick Dodge led the efforts to attract the Salvador Dali Museum, a major league baseball park, and win an expansion franchise, the Tampa Bay Rays.
Obituaries

Chad Morgan Rose

Chad Rose was the Laboratory Supervisor at University of Florida Health The Villages Hospital.
Staff Report

Opinions

Opinions

Virus crisis humor

Columnist Barry Evans delves into some virus crisis humor.
