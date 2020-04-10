75.5 F
The Villages
Friday, April 10, 2020
type here...
Home Crime
Friday, April 10, 2020
Staff Report
75.5 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Confusion reigns over UF Health COVID-19 testing site at polo fields

Confusion continued to linger Friday as Villagers still had unanswered questions – and nowhere to get answers – about the now-shuttered Coronavirus testing site at the polo fields.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Why all Sumter County residents should really be worried

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a reason for Sumter County residents to be concerned about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A little good news in these dark days

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares some good news in these dark days.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Robert D. Warner

Robert Warner was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Read more
Read More Business

Lake County sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting underage girls for porn videos

Staff Report

Jose Rodriguez

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was jailed Tuesday night after allegedly soliciting underage teenage girls to make pornographic videos for money.

Jose Rodriguez, a four-year patrol deputy, was arrested at his home in Clermont on three counts of solicitation to commit sexual performance by a child following an investigation by sheriff’s detectives into allegations of inappropriate conduct with underage girls while off duty. The information was first reported by a female victim to an officer with the Clermont Police Department in early March. It was then forwarded to the sheriff’s office, which immediately launched an investigation.

Detectives learned that Rodriguez met several teenage girls while on duty as a patrol deputy in the Minneola area. He would then recruit them to work with him at his off-duty job as a compliance inspector for ISN Corporation, a business that contracts with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to verify various businesses’ compliance with state tobacco laws. The teenagers were used to attempt to make undercover purchases of tobacco products at businesses in the Central Florida area.

Three females who met Rodriguez while on duty reported to detectives that he offered them an opportunity to make pornographic videos for money. The activities allegedly took place from 2016 to 2019 while the girls’ ages ranged from 16 to 17 years old.

Detectives interviewed Rodriguez regarding the allegations. He confirmed his employment with ISN Corporation and confirmed that he had recruited teenagers for that job while on duty as a deputy. But he refused to answer further questions.

Rodriguez, who remains under investigation, was booked into the Lake County Jail with a $60,000 bond. He was suspended during the investigation and termination proceedings are under way.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Confusion reigns over UF Health COVID-19 testing site at polo fields

Confusion continued to linger Friday as Villagers still had unanswered questions – and nowhere to get answers – about the now-shuttered Coronavirus testing site at the polo fields.
Read more
News

Three more succumb to COVID-19 as tri-county death toll hits 14

Three more area residents – two from Sumter County and one from Lake County – have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the total in the tri-county area to 14.
Read more
Crime

Bandits enjoy Target shopping spree after ripping off wallet at Fresh Market

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who ripped off a woman’s wallet at a high-end Villages grocery store and then went on a shopping spree.
Read more
Crime

Villages server with suspended license popped on DUI charge again

A longtime local server who lives in The Villages was jailed late Thursday night on a drunk driving charge for the second time in five months.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man nabbed hiding behind bed after guy pal claims violent attack

A 39-year-old man who was caught hiding behind a bed found himself behind bars Thursday after a nasty battle with a man friend who was removing belongings from their residence.
Read more
News

New Bethel Community Church will offer drive-in Easter Sunday service

New Bethel Community Church will have a drive-in Easter service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Read more
Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

News

Confusion reigns over UF Health COVID-19 testing site at polo fields

Confusion continued to linger Friday as Villagers still had unanswered questions – and nowhere to get answers – about the now-shuttered Coronavirus testing site at the polo fields.
Read more
News

Three more succumb to COVID-19 as tri-county death toll hits 14

Three more area residents – two from Sumter County and one from Lake County – have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the total in the tri-county area to 14.
Read more
Crime

Bandits enjoy Target shopping spree after ripping off wallet at Fresh Market

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who ripped off a woman’s wallet at a high-end Villages grocery store and then went on a shopping spree.
Read more
Crime

Villages server with suspended license popped on DUI charge again

A longtime local server who lives in The Villages was jailed late Thursday night on a drunk driving charge for the second time in five months.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Three more succumb to COVID-19 as tri-county death toll hits 14

Three more area residents – two from Sumter County and one from Lake County – have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the total in the tri-county area to 14.
Read more
Crime

Bandits enjoy Target shopping spree after ripping off wallet at Fresh Market

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who ripped off a woman’s wallet at a high-end Villages grocery store and then went on a shopping spree.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Virus crisis humor

Columnist Barry Evans delves into some virus crisis humor.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Bandits enjoy Target shopping spree after ripping off wallet at Fresh Market

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who ripped off a woman’s wallet at a high-end Villages grocery store and then went on a shopping spree.
Read more
Crime

Villages server with suspended license popped on DUI charge again

A longtime local server who lives in The Villages was jailed late Thursday night on a drunk driving charge for the second time in five months.
Read more
Read More Crime

Want email updates?

Subscribe

Follow us on social

49,715FansLike
3,419FollowersFollow
2,250FollowersFollow
The Villages
scattered clouds
75.5 ° F
82 °
71 °
47 %
3.5mph
40 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
91 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
72 °

Follow us on Instagram

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment