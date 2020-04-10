81.2 F
The Villages
Friday, April 10, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Letters to the Editor
83-year-old Marion County man among 63 Villagers suffering from COVID-19

Sixty-three Villagers have now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including the first one to be identified in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community.
Letters to the Editor

Why all Sumter County residents should really be worried

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a reason for Sumter County residents to be concerned about the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

A little good news in these dark days

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares some good news in these dark days.
Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Donna Kay Slider

Donna Slider and her husband, Vic, retired in 2007 and moved to The Villages, where Donna almost immediately took over the job of Kitchen Manager of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. They traveled extensively, played golf, joined numerous social organizations and made many lifelong friends.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Publix launches ‘contactless pay’ method amid Coronavirus pandemic

The largest grocery store chain in The Villages is offering a “contactless pay” system to its customers amid the COVID-19 crisis.
President Trump and Gov. DeSantis are great leaders

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with those who have written in and suggested that whiners in The Villages get off of the complaining bandwagon.  Be thankful for what you have.
We are blessed to have President Trump and Gov. DeSantis serving our country and our state.  Two great leaders and they make decisions based on research and advice from people much smarter than we are. President Trump listens and doesn’t go off half cocked!  Gov. DeSantis looks to President Trump for advice and then makes his own decision.  That people died in FL is not the governor’s fault – it is their own fault! At the beach they did not follow the 6 foot distance or the groups of 10. Can’t they count? There are those is The Villages that did the same and as a result our pools were closed. They wanted to do it “their way.”  Follow the rules!
It is unfair to criticize the Morse family for their political views. That is a freedom we all have, including them. Mr. Schwartz started The Villages and brought it a long way before going to a better place. His family has continued with his dream. It may not be exactly like he would have wanted it at this point in time, but they are doing what they think is best. Do I always agree with them? No, but most of us do not even agree with our spouse/partner all the time.  This family truly represents the American Dream. Work hard and you can accomplish anything you want.  This is how the Trump family did and you people can’t stand it. The American Dream!  By the way, the president and his family do not take one penny for their work and neither does Sen. Scott. How many of you have donated that much time and money to make your life better?
As I have heard for many years, if you are not happy, you are not locked in and there are no chains on our community gates.
The highways run both ways. Be thankful for living in a free country that rewards hard work. God bless each of you and God bless America. Thanks to our military and first responders.

Betty Cunningham
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Letters to the Editor

Virus crisis humor

Columnist Barry Evans delves into some virus crisis humor.
40-year-old Villager jailed after elderly victims claim she attacked them

A 40-year-old Villager with a history of domestic violence issues was jailed late Wednesday afternoon after two people she lives with sought help.
Crime

Lady Lake police impound Cadillac driven by man with Mexican voter ID card

A Cadillac driven by a man with a Mexican voter identification card was impounded after he was caught on radar driving 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
