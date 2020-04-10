President Trump and Gov. DeSantis are great leaders

To the Editor:

I agree with those who have written in and suggested that whiners in The Villages get off of the complaining bandwagon. Be thankful for what you have.

We are blessed to have President Trump and Gov. DeSantis serving our country and our state. Two great leaders and they make decisions based on research and advice from people much smarter than we are. President Trump listens and doesn’t go off half cocked! Gov. DeSantis looks to President Trump for advice and then makes his own decision. That people died in FL is not the governor’s fault – it is their own fault! At the beach they did not follow the 6 foot distance or the groups of 10. Can’t they count? There are those is The Villages that did the same and as a result our pools were closed. They wanted to do it “their way.” Follow the rules!

It is unfair to criticize the Morse family for their political views. That is a freedom we all have, including them. Mr. Schwartz started The Villages and brought it a long way before going to a better place. His family has continued with his dream. It may not be exactly like he would have wanted it at this point in time, but they are doing what they think is best. Do I always agree with them? No, but most of us do not even agree with our spouse/partner all the time. This family truly represents the American Dream. Work hard and you can accomplish anything you want. This is how the Trump family did and you people can’t stand it. The American Dream! By the way, the president and his family do not take one penny for their work and neither does Sen. Scott. How many of you have donated that much time and money to make your life better?

As I have heard for many years, if you are not happy, you are not locked in and there are no chains on our community gates.

The highways run both ways. Be thankful for living in a free country that rewards hard work. God bless each of you and God bless America. Thanks to our military and first responders.

Betty Cunningham

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens