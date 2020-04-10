Robert D. Warner, 74, of Oxford, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Mr. Warner was born September 21, 1945 in Hastings, MI to Carl Damon and Pauline (Pennington) Warner. He served our country in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Robert retired from GM and moved here in 1999 from MI. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking.

Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Elaine; children, Cara Connor, Kari Jo Shepler (Steve) and Robert J. Warner; sisters, Shirley Warner and Phyllis Burpee; brother, Richard Warner; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Eggleston; father, Damon Warner; stepmother, Neva Warner and daughter, Lisa Adams.

Robert will be inurned at Florida National Cemetery; Bushnell and a celebration of his life will be held in Michigan in the future.