Friday, April 10, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Larry D. Croom
83-year-old Marion County man among 63 Villagers suffering from COVID-19

Sixty-three Villagers have now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including the first one to be identified in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community.
Letters to the Editor

Why all Sumter County residents should really be worried

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a reason for Sumter County residents to be concerned about the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

A little good news in these dark days

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares some good news in these dark days.
Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Obituaries

Donna Kay Slider

Donna Slider and her husband, Vic, retired in 2007 and moved to The Villages, where Donna almost immediately took over the job of Kitchen Manager of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. They traveled extensively, played golf, joined numerous social organizations and made many lifelong friends.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Larry D. Croom

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.

Publix and Winn-Dixie announced that all of their stores will close for the holiday on Sunday, April 12, while Wal-Mart plans to maintain its regular business hours of 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Publix stores in The Villages are located at Spanish Springs, Spanish Plaines, Southern Trace, Colony Cottage, Mulberry Grove, Lake Deaton and Grand Traverse Plaza. Winn-Dixie stores are located in the La Plaza Grande shopping center near Spanish Springs Town Square, Lake Sumter Landing and the Pinellas Plaza.

Wal-Mart Supercenters are located in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown at 4085 Wedgewood Lane, 17961 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Summerfield and 2501 Citrus Blvd. in Leesburg. A Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market also is located in The Villages at the Sarasota Plaza off County Road 466 near the Colony Cottage Shopping Center.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

News

News

News

Crime

News

News

Business

Larry D. Croom

Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Photos

Super Pink Moon Over Ashland Pond

Check out this amazing photo of the super pink moon over Ashland Pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Letters to the Editor

Why all Sumter County residents should really be worried

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a reason for Sumter County residents to be concerned about the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

A little good news in these dark days

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares some good news in these dark days.
News

Groomer shut down after found to be non-essential during COVID-19

A local dog groomer was shut down after the business was determined to be non-essential during the COVID-19 crisis.
News

Police called to home of Villager accused in ’18 of groping younger man 

Police were called to a dispute at the home of a Villager who made headlines in 2018 after she was accused of groping a younger man at Lake Sumter Landing.
Opinions

Virus crisis humor

Columnist Barry Evans delves into some virus crisis humor.
Crime

40-year-old Villager jailed after elderly victims claim she attacked them

A 40-year-old Villager with a history of domestic violence issues was jailed late Wednesday afternoon after two people she lives with sought help.
Crime

Lady Lake police impound Cadillac driven by man with Mexican voter ID card

A Cadillac driven by a man with a Mexican voter identification card was impounded after he was caught on radar driving 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
