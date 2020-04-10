75.5 F
The Villages
Friday, April 10, 2020
type here...
Home Crime
Friday, April 10, 2020
Larry D. Croom
75.5 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Confusion reigns over UF Health COVID-19 testing site at polo fields

Confusion continued to linger Friday as Villagers still had unanswered questions – and nowhere to get answers – about the now-shuttered Coronavirus testing site at the polo fields.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Why all Sumter County residents should really be worried

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a reason for Sumter County residents to be concerned about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A little good news in these dark days

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares some good news in these dark days.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Robert D. Warner

Robert Warner was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Read more
Read More Business

Villages server with suspended license popped on DUI charge again

Larry D. Croom

Carrie Rae Geer

A longtime local server who lives in The Villages was jailed late Thursday night on a drunk driving charge for the second time in five months.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to Bay Place in Ocklawaha after receiving reports of a woman unconscious in a vehicle that was parked on the side of the roadway. When they arrived, crews from Marion County Fire Rescue were treating 42-year-old Carrie Rae Geer. The Village of Hemingway resident, who lives on Bartlet Lane, was still sitting in the driver’s seat of her 2018 silver Toyota SUV, a sheriff’s office report states, adding that paramedics reported smelling the odor of alcoholic beverages while treating her.

The Michigan native told deputies she was heading to Jacksonville to visit a friend even though she was parked on a backroad in Ocklawaha. After noting that her eyes were bloodshot and watery and her speech was slurred, deputies invited Geer to participate in field sobriety exercises, which she agreed to do.

Geer struggled through all five sobriety tests – she failed to touch her nose and continually swayed – and even required deputies to prevent her from falling at one point. She was then transported to the Marion County Jail, where she provided breath samples showing .294 and .308 blood alcohol content.

Geer was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and driving while license suspended. She was being held on $11,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set.

A criminal history check showed that Geer was convicted of DUI on Feb. 10 in Lake County and her driver’s license was suspended for 180 days. That followed her arrest in November 2019 when she was caught driving with her high beams on after admitting to sipping Bud Lights at the Shamrock Lounge in Leesburg. The former Cove Apartments resident had provided breath samples that registered .177 and .187 blood alcohol content, a report showed.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Confusion reigns over UF Health COVID-19 testing site at polo fields

Confusion continued to linger Friday as Villagers still had unanswered questions – and nowhere to get answers – about the now-shuttered Coronavirus testing site at the polo fields.
Read more
News

Three more succumb to COVID-19 as tri-county death toll hits 14

Three more area residents – two from Sumter County and one from Lake County – have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the total in the tri-county area to 14.
Read more
Crime

Bandits enjoy Target shopping spree after ripping off wallet at Fresh Market

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who ripped off a woman’s wallet at a high-end Villages grocery store and then went on a shopping spree.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man nabbed hiding behind bed after guy pal claims violent attack

A 39-year-old man who was caught hiding behind a bed found himself behind bars Thursday after a nasty battle with a man friend who was removing belongings from their residence.
Read more
Crime

Lake County sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting underage girls for porn videos

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was jailed Tuesday night after allegedly soliciting underage teenage girls to make pornographic videos for money.
Read more
News

New Bethel Community Church will offer drive-in Easter Sunday service

New Bethel Community Church will have a drive-in Easter service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Read more
Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

News

Confusion reigns over UF Health COVID-19 testing site at polo fields

Confusion continued to linger Friday as Villagers still had unanswered questions – and nowhere to get answers – about the now-shuttered Coronavirus testing site at the polo fields.
Read more
News

Three more succumb to COVID-19 as tri-county death toll hits 14

Three more area residents – two from Sumter County and one from Lake County – have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the total in the tri-county area to 14.
Read more
Crime

Bandits enjoy Target shopping spree after ripping off wallet at Fresh Market

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who ripped off a woman’s wallet at a high-end Villages grocery store and then went on a shopping spree.
Read more
Crime

Villages server with suspended license popped on DUI charge again

A longtime local server who lives in The Villages was jailed late Thursday night on a drunk driving charge for the second time in five months.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Three more succumb to COVID-19 as tri-county death toll hits 14

Three more area residents – two from Sumter County and one from Lake County – have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the total in the tri-county area to 14.
Read more
Crime

Bandits enjoy Target shopping spree after ripping off wallet at Fresh Market

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who ripped off a woman’s wallet at a high-end Villages grocery store and then went on a shopping spree.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Virus crisis humor

Columnist Barry Evans delves into some virus crisis humor.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Bandits enjoy Target shopping spree after ripping off wallet at Fresh Market

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who ripped off a woman’s wallet at a high-end Villages grocery store and then went on a shopping spree.
Read more
Crime

Villages server with suspended license popped on DUI charge again

A longtime local server who lives in The Villages was jailed late Thursday night on a drunk driving charge for the second time in five months.
Read more
Read More Crime

Want email updates?

Subscribe

Follow us on social

49,715FansLike
3,419FollowersFollow
2,250FollowersFollow
The Villages
scattered clouds
75.5 ° F
82 °
71 °
47 %
3.5mph
40 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
91 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
72 °

Follow us on Instagram

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment