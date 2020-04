To the Editor:

Here’s why everyone here in Sumter County should really be worried. Although I can’t obtain county data for all 50 states here’s ours compared to the next closest states, it’s really self explanatory for anyone, the real way to look at where the issue is is based on death percentage of total cases not total population.

That’s why we need to do more than social distancing, be smart and stay home.

Ken Kardashian

Village of Dunedin