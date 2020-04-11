78.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Polo’s Paige Boone sells her home at Morse family compound

Polo’s Paige Boone has sold her home at the Morse family compound on County Road 466 in The Villages.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Are Villagers wasting Coronavirus tests?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders out loud if Villagers are wasting Coronavirus tests.
Letters to the Editor

Pandemic inconvenient for Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues that for President Trump this pandemic has proven only to be an inconvenience.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Claudette Marie Picklesimer

Claudette Picklesimer was an avid equestrian who owned and enjoyed training and showing her American Saddlebred horses. She was also an accomplished figure skater and a gifted artist whose exquisite paintings occupy cherished spaces in her children’s homes.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
84-year-old Lake County man dies of COVID-19 as state tallies 18,986 cases

Larry D. Croom

Another tri-county resident has succumbed to the Coronavirus, bringing the local death toll to 15.

The victim is an 84-year-old Lake County man who tested positive on March 29. He recently had traveled to Ecuador and other parts of Florida and had been in contact with someone else who was suffering from the virus.

No new Villages cases were reported Saturday, with the number of residents suffering from the virus holding steady at 66. Fifty-eight of them live in Sumter County, seven in Lake County and one in the Marion County portion of the sprawling retirement community.

Ten patients live in Lady Lake and another six call Wildwood home. Thirteen live in Summerfield, but it’s unclear if any of them reside in Del Webb Spruce Creek, Stonecrest or Spruce Creek South. Eight residents and/or staff members of long-term care facilities in the tri-county area also have tested positive – four in Sumter County and two each in Lake and Marion counties.

It’s unclear if 25 people who tested positive the week of March 25 at the UF Health testing site at the polo fields are being counted in the daily totals released by the Florida Department of Health. That site, which has caused immense frustrations for Villagers trying to get testing appointments, shut down last week due to a lack of testing supplies. UF Health claimed to have tested 2,280 people the first week the polo fields site was open, but 1,400 of those were for research purposes using non-FDA-approved tests among area residents who weren’t showing any signs of the virus. Of that group, just two tested positive.

All told, 345 tri-county residents have been identified as COVID-19 patients. Fifteen have died and 77 have required hospital care. Five, including late Village of Winifred resident Carol Lynch, tested positive at UF Health The Villages Hospital. Ten of the 14 tested as UF Health Leesburg Hospital, including 67-year-old Village of Monarch Grove resident Tony Perry, also came back positive for the virus.

As of late Saturday afternoon, 108 Sumter County residents had tested positive. Of those, 54 percent are men, 46 percent are women and they range in age from 19 to 82. Nine have died and 27 have required hospital care.

Lake County continues to lead the way in the tri-county area with 150 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 48 percent are men, 52 percent are women and they range in age from 11 to 86. Four have died and 41 have been hospitalized.

In Marion County, 87 people have been identified with the virus. Forty-two percent are men, 58 percent are women and their ages range from 19 to 88. Two have died and nine have received treatments at area hospitals.

All told, Florida is reporting 18,986 Coronavirus cases, with 18,445 of those patients being Sunshine State residents. There have been 458 deaths and 2,528 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Opinions

Opinions

Arrogant UF Health failed miserably in handling of Villages COVID-19 testing site

UF Health’s decision to put Coronavirus research among asymptomatic patients ahead of seniors like Carol Lynch truly needing testing is appalling at best.
Crime

Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after failing to show up at probation office

A Lady Lake man was jailed after failing to show up for an appointment at his probation office.
Crime

Summerfield man nabbed after mom claims handgun swiped from beneath her pillow

A Summerfield man with an extensive criminal record was arrested Tuesday after his mother accused him of stealing her $500 handgun from beneath her pillow.
