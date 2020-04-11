Are Villagers wasting Coronavirus tests?

To the Editor:

Trump said yesterday that 2 million tests were done with over 460,000 confirmed cases which is 23 percent of tests done. I’ve read that 2,000 tests were done in The Villages with 63 confirmed cases which is only 3 percent of the tests.

If The Villages matched the national average, then less than 300 tests would have been needed. Given that the population is 65 or older, let’s double the national average to 46 percent, then less than 150 tests would have been needed. That means 70 percent to 90 percent of the tests were probably unnecessary.

Shouldn’t Villagers check with their doctor before they have a test?

Michelle Pihos

Village of Pine Ridge