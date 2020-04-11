Claudette Marie Picklesimer of Del Webb Spruce Creek Country Club in Summerfield, FL passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at The Brandley House Hospice with her loving husband of 55 years, Dorman Picklesimer, Jr. and twin children, Stephanie and Gregory at her side.

Claudette was born August 21, 1944 in Detroit, MI to loving parents Felix and Josephine Hanaissian. She spent her childhood in Lancaster, OH where she graduated from high school in 1962 and married in 1964. Always supportive of each other, Claudette and her husband relocated to Boston, MA in 1969 when he accepted a professorship in Communication Studies at Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA.

Passionate about English literature and creative writing, Claudette went on to receive her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in English from Boston College, where she ranked number one in her class She continued her career at Boston College as an Adjunct Professor of English and became a Director of Graduate Studies in the Theology Department where she was beloved by many students.

Claudette was an avid equestrian who owned and enjoyed training and showing her American Saddlebred horses. She won many awards and championships in the New England area and was the founder of the Massachusetts-Rhode Island Saddlebred Horse Association. She was also an accomplished figure skater and a gifted artist whose exquisite paintings occupy cherished spaces in her children’s homes.

Guided by a commitment to volunteerism, Claudette participated in many charitable endeavors as a 4-H Horse Club Leader and Advisory Board member, a Lions Club International Melvin Jones Fellow, a member of the St. Theresa’s Ladies Guild and a supporter of numerous animal rescue charities over the course of her lifetime. She also enjoyed the many activities offered at Del Webb including the ladies billiard club, trivia and participating in the Senior Games with her husband.

Claudette is survived by her devoted husband, Dorman Picklesimer, Jr.; her twin children, son Gregory Picklesimer (daughter in-law Carla Picklesimer) and daughter Stephanie Loprete (son in-law Lawrence Loprete); and granddaughter, Hannah Picklesimer.

Due to current community health concerns, a private Mass of Christian Burial, presided by Father Tom Connery, will take place presently at St. Theresa’s Church in Belleview, FL with interment at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala, FL. A future memorial service is planned for friends and family to celebrate Claudette’s life as soon as conditions allow.