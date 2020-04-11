Coronavirus crisis postpones VHA’s ‘Evening with the Developer’

The Coronavirus crisis has postponed the VHA’s annual “An Evening with the Developer.”

The annual address featuring Mark Morse had been set for May 13, but will be moved to either September or October due to fears of the spread of COVID-19 and the governor’s call for social distancing measures.

In recent years, the annual “An Evening with the Developer” had evolved into a highly-choreographed event featuring numerous Morse family and lots of family photos at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. However, Mark Morse reportedly chafed at suiting up and playing the role of TV host, so in 2018 and 2019, the event was scaled back to a smaller number of family members and Morse jettisoned the suit.

In addition to the postponement of “An Evening with the Developer,” all other VHA programs and events have been canceled for April.