Lady Lake man jailed after failing to show up at probation office

A Lady Lake man was jailed after failing to show up for an appointment at his probation office.

Christopher Wayne Johnson, 28, was arrested April 4 at the Mobil gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer recognized Johnson and was aware that he was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging him with violating his probation. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

Johnson had been placed on probation in January following a December arrest when he fled with stolen merchandise from Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.

As the result of his most recent arrest, he served five days in jail. He was released this past Thursday.