Saturday, April 11, 2020
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Letters to the Editor
82-year-old Villages bicyclist dies of injuries suffered in crash

An 82-year-old Villages bicyclist was killed as the result of an accident Friday afternoon in the Village of De La Vista.
Letters to the Editor

Are Villagers wasting Coronavirus tests?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders out loud if Villagers are wasting Coronavirus tests.
Letters to the Editor

Pandemic inconvenient for Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues that for President Trump this pandemic has proven only to be an inconvenience.
Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Claudette Marie Picklesimer

Claudette Picklesimer was an avid equestrian who owned and enjoyed training and showing her American Saddlebred horses. She was also an accomplished figure skater and a gifted artist whose exquisite paintings occupy cherished spaces in her children’s homes.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Man claims he was unfairly fired by The Villages Grown

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I worked for The Villages Grown until Friday morning. I was the warehouse and distribution manager. I started in February and increased productivity while also creating more SOP and policies in my three months than previous managers had in an entire year.
I am a Type One Diabetic who came in contact with a positive case of Coronavirus last week was told I was OK to manage from home for a few weeks no issues. I managed to get a good amount of work done each day and my managers were happy. Suddenly, Wednesday I was asked to provide a doctor’s note. I didn’t see a doctor because I wasn’t sick. Only sick people get tested. So I asked why and was told they’d get back to me the next day. I called all managers several times to no avail. Then this morning, with no warning, I was fired for not having a note for work. Spoke to corporate HR and they said I was really fired because I was just barely in my 90 days still and they were making cutbacks across the board but didn’t want to word it as a “layoff” because of news coverage.

Tom Quinn
Former Consumables Manager at The Villages Grown

 

Confusion reigns over UF Health COVID-19 testing site at polo fields

Confusion continued to linger Friday as Villagers still had unanswered questions – and nowhere to get answers – about the now-shuttered Coronavirus testing site at the polo fields.
Three more succumb to COVID-19 as tri-county death toll hits 14

Three more area residents – two from Sumter County and one from Lake County – have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the total in the tri-county area to 14.
Arrogant UF Health failed miserably in handling of Villages COVID-19 testing site

UF Health’s decision to put Coronavirus research among asymptomatic patients ahead of seniors like Carol Lynch truly needing testing is appalling at best.
Bandits enjoy Target shopping spree after ripping off wallet at Fresh Market

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who ripped off a woman’s wallet at a high-end Villages grocery store and then went on a shopping spree.
Villages server with suspended license popped on DUI charge again

A longtime local server who lives in The Villages was jailed late Thursday night on a drunk driving charge for the second time in five months.
