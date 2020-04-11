Man claims he was unfairly fired by The Villages Grown

To the Editor:

I worked for The Villages Grown until Friday morning. I was the warehouse and distribution manager. I started in February and increased productivity while also creating more SOP and policies in my three months than previous managers had in an entire year.

I am a Type One Diabetic who came in contact with a positive case of Coronavirus last week was told I was OK to manage from home for a few weeks no issues. I managed to get a good amount of work done each day and my managers were happy. Suddenly, Wednesday I was asked to provide a doctor’s note. I didn’t see a doctor because I wasn’t sick. Only sick people get tested. So I asked why and was told they’d get back to me the next day. I called all managers several times to no avail. Then this morning, with no warning, I was fired for not having a note for work. Spoke to corporate HR and they said I was really fired because I was just barely in my 90 days still and they were making cutbacks across the board but didn’t want to word it as a “layoff” because of news coverage.

Tom Quinn

Former Consumables Manager at The Villages Grown