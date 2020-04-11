Pandemic inconvenient for Trump

To the Editor:

If you’ve been alive more than four years, you might remember what it was like to have a real president who loved this country and ALL its people. Barack Obama, the last legitimate president, was our comforter-in-chief, ambassador of goodwill, kindness, empathy and just plain goodness. His words in a crisis were always dignified and graceful.

To Trump, this pandemic has proven only to be an inconvenience, a burden, to his strongly, beautiful economy. He has nothing else to point to his greatness if it doesn’t involve money. His default position has always been one of callousness and only the ignorant will revel in its history.

If, after this crisis ends, America is still humane, we will have a real president once again.

Linda Hallinan

Village of Lynnhaven