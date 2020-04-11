79.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Letters to the Editor
The Villages

82-year-old Villages bicyclist dies of injuries suffered in crash

An 82-year-old Villages bicyclist was killed as the result of an accident Friday afternoon in the Village of De La Vista.
Letters to the Editor

Pandemic inconvenient for Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues that for President Trump this pandemic has proven only to be an inconvenience.
Letters to the Editor

Man claims he was unfairly fired by The Villages Grown

A manager claims he was suddenly fired by The Villages Grown. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Robert D. Warner

Robert Warner was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Pandemic inconvenient for Trump

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If you've been alive more than four years, you might remember what it was like to have a real president who loved this country and ALL its people. Barack Obama, the last legitimate president, was our comforter-in-chief, ambassador of goodwill, kindness, empathy and just plain goodness. His words in a crisis were always dignified and graceful.
To Trump, this pandemic has proven only to be an inconvenience, a burden, to his strongly, beautiful economy. He has nothing else to point to his greatness if it doesn't involve money. His default position has always been one of callousness and only the ignorant will revel in its history.
If, after this crisis ends, America is still humane, we will have a real president once again.

Linda Hallinan
Village of Lynnhaven

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

News

Confusion reigns over UF Health COVID-19 testing site at polo fields

Confusion continued to linger Friday as Villagers still had unanswered questions – and nowhere to get answers – about the now-shuttered Coronavirus testing site at the polo fields.
Read more
News

Three more succumb to COVID-19 as tri-county death toll hits 14

Three more area residents – two from Sumter County and one from Lake County – have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the total in the tri-county area to 14.
Read more
Opinions

Opinions

Arrogant UF Health failed miserably in handling of Villages COVID-19 testing site

UF Health’s decision to put Coronavirus research among asymptomatic patients ahead of seniors like Carol Lynch truly needing testing is appalling at best.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Bandits enjoy Target shopping spree after ripping off wallet at Fresh Market

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who ripped off a woman’s wallet at a high-end Villages grocery store and then went on a shopping spree.
Read more
Crime

Villages server with suspended license popped on DUI charge again

A longtime local server who lives in The Villages was jailed late Thursday night on a drunk driving charge for the second time in five months.
Read more
