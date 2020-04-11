Polo’s Paige Boone sells her home at Morse family compound

Polo’s Paige Boone has sold her home at the Morse family compound on County Road 466 in The Villages.

Boone, who oversees the polo operation at The Villages Polo Fields, earlier this year put up her property for sale at 2756 Livery Lane. Boone opted to sell her home following her divorce from Ryan McCabe, operations manager of The Villages.

Boone is the daughter of Villages Vice President Jennifer Parr, granddaughter of the late H. Gary Morse and great-granddaughter of The Villages founder Harold Schwartz. Her older sister is Megan Boone, star of television’s “The Blacklist.”

Boone’s property has been purchased by Brian Sellers of The Villages Commercial Property Management team and his wife Andrea. The Sellers have been living at a home on Augusta Drive at Fairview Estates off Lake Griffin Road, across from Harbor Hills.

Boone purchased the property at Glen Hollow Farms in 2015 for $941,200. She sold it to the Sellers for $1.4 million, according to the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office. The sale occurred last month.

The property backs up against the Hampton Inn & Suites and vacant land, neither of which is owned or controlled by The Villages. In 2018, Boone’s then-husband wrote a letter of protest against a proposed zoning change which would have allowed heavy commercial development to be located behind his Glen Hollow Farms home. He feared such a development could have a negative impact on the value of the home he shard with his wife. You can read his letter at this link: Rezoning Letter