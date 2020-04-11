72.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Top Story

News

Polo’s Paige Boone sells her home at Morse family compound

Polo’s Paige Boone has sold her home at the Morse family compound on County Road 466 in The Villages.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Are Villagers wasting Coronavirus tests?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders out loud if Villagers are wasting Coronavirus tests.
Letters to the Editor

Pandemic inconvenient for Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues that for President Trump this pandemic has proven only to be an inconvenience.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Claudette Marie Picklesimer

Claudette Picklesimer was an avid equestrian who owned and enjoyed training and showing her American Saddlebred horses. She was also an accomplished figure skater and a gifted artist whose exquisite paintings occupy cherished spaces in her children’s homes.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Polo’s Paige Boone sells her home at Morse family compound

Meta Minton

Paige Boone, granddaughter of late Villages Developer H. Gary Morse, has served as director of The Villages Polo Club since June 2014.

Polo’s Paige Boone has sold her home at the Morse family compound on County Road 466 in The Villages.

Boone, who oversees the polo operation at The Villages Polo Fields, earlier this year put up her property for sale at 2756 Livery Lane. Boone opted to sell her home following her divorce from Ryan McCabe, operations manager of The Villages.

Boone is the daughter of Villages Vice President Jennifer Parr, granddaughter of the late H. Gary Morse and great-granddaughter of The Villages founder Harold Schwartz. Her older sister is Megan Boone, star of television’s “The Blacklist.”

Brian Sellers

Boone’s property has been purchased by Brian Sellers of The Villages Commercial Property Management team and his wife Andrea. The Sellers have been living at a home on Augusta Drive at Fairview Estates off Lake Griffin Road, across from Harbor Hills.

Boone purchased the property at Glen Hollow Farms in 2015 for $941,200. She sold it to the Sellers for $1.4 million, according to the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office. The sale occurred last month.

The property backs up against the Hampton Inn & Suites and vacant land, neither of which is owned or controlled by The Villages. In 2018, Boone’s then-husband wrote a letter of protest against a proposed zoning change which would have allowed heavy commercial development to be located behind his Glen Hollow Farms home. He feared such a development could have a negative impact on the value of the home he shard with his wife. You can read his letter at this link: Rezoning Letter

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

News

Villagers mourn friend and neighbor lost to Coronavirus

Villagers are mourning a friend and neighbor lost to the Coronavirus.
News

Villager arrested in villa community at war over big truck parking dispute

A Villager was arrested Saturday in a villa community at war over a parking dispute involving an oversized truck.
News

84-year-old Lake County man dies of COVID-19 as state tallies 18,986 cases

Another tri-county resident has succumbed to the Coronavirus, bringing the local death toll to 15.
News

Share a photo of your mask

Have a little fun during the Coronavirus crisis and a send us a photo of you (or your pet) wearing your protective mask. If there is a special story about your mask or how you obtained it, please share it with us. Send your photo and story to us at news@villages-news.com
News

Coronavirus crisis postpones VHA’s ‘Evening with the Developer’

The Coronavirus crisis has postponed the VHA’s annual “An Evening with the Developer.”
News

Tri-county residents warned of scams cropping up amid Coronavirus crisis

Area residents are being warned of a variety of scams that have come to light during the COVID-19 crisis.
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after failing to show up at probation office

A Lady Lake man was jailed after failing to show up for an appointment at his probation office.
Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Arrogant UF Health failed miserably in handling of Villages COVID-19 testing site

UF Health’s decision to put Coronavirus research among asymptomatic patients ahead of seniors like Carol Lynch truly needing testing is appalling at best.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after failing to show up at probation office

A Lady Lake man was jailed after failing to show up for an appointment at his probation office.
Crime

Summerfield man nabbed after mom claims handgun swiped from beneath her pillow

A Summerfield man with an extensive criminal record was arrested Tuesday after his mother accused him of stealing her $500 handgun from beneath her pillow.
