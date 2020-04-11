78.5 F
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Polo’s Paige Boone sells her home at Morse family compound

Polo’s Paige Boone has sold her home at the Morse family compound on County Road 466 in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Are Villagers wasting Coronavirus tests?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders out loud if Villagers are wasting Coronavirus tests.
Letters to the Editor

Pandemic inconvenient for Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues that for President Trump this pandemic has proven only to be an inconvenience.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Claudette Marie Picklesimer

Claudette Picklesimer was an avid equestrian who owned and enjoyed training and showing her American Saddlebred horses. She was also an accomplished figure skater and a gifted artist whose exquisite paintings occupy cherished spaces in her children’s homes.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Tri-county residents warned of scams cropping up amid Coronavirus crisis

Larry D. Croom

Area residents are being warned of a variety of scams that have come to light during the COVID-19 crisis.

The FBI says fake emails are being sent out claiming to be from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Those emails contain ransomware or malware that can gain access to computer systems and files.

“Government agencies are not sending out information via email unless you signed up for them,” the FBI says, adding that those receiving questionable emails shouldn’t click on the links and should instead go directly to the website of the agency in question.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office also has received reports of area residents receiving phone calls from people posing as a deputy named “Kyle Smith.” He informs residents that they missed a court date and need to bring $700 to clear up the issue.

The sheriff’s office says this clearly is a scam and “definitely not how we operate.” In fact, they are assuring residents that deputies would never call them to have them pay fines over the phone.

Anyone who receives a phone call like the one mentioned above is encouraged to hang up immediately without giving out any personal information.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Larry D. Croom

Opinions

Arrogant UF Health failed miserably in handling of Villages COVID-19 testing site

UF Health’s decision to put Coronavirus research among asymptomatic patients ahead of seniors like Carol Lynch truly needing testing is appalling at best.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after failing to show up at probation office

A Lady Lake man was jailed after failing to show up for an appointment at his probation office.
Crime

Summerfield man nabbed after mom claims handgun swiped from beneath her pillow

A Summerfield man with an extensive criminal record was arrested Tuesday after his mother accused him of stealing her $500 handgun from beneath her pillow.
Read more
