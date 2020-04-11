Tri-county residents warned of scams cropping up amid Coronavirus crisis

Area residents are being warned of a variety of scams that have come to light during the COVID-19 crisis.

The FBI says fake emails are being sent out claiming to be from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Those emails contain ransomware or malware that can gain access to computer systems and files.

“Government agencies are not sending out information via email unless you signed up for them,” the FBI says, adding that those receiving questionable emails shouldn’t click on the links and should instead go directly to the website of the agency in question.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office also has received reports of area residents receiving phone calls from people posing as a deputy named “Kyle Smith.” He informs residents that they missed a court date and need to bring $700 to clear up the issue.

The sheriff’s office says this clearly is a scam and “definitely not how we operate.” In fact, they are assuring residents that deputies would never call them to have them pay fines over the phone.

Anyone who receives a phone call like the one mentioned above is encouraged to hang up immediately without giving out any personal information.