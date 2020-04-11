Villager arrested in villa community at war over big truck parking dispute

A Villager was arrested Saturday in a villa community at war over a parking dispute involving an oversized truck.

James William Coats, 76, who lives in the La Cresenta Villas in the Village of Santiago, was booked on a charge of aggravated assault at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,000.

Witnesses said Coats had been involved in an argument with the owner of a big truck at the center of a long-running parking dispute. Jail records indicate a weapon had been involved in the dispute. An arrest report was not immediately available.

Residents of the villa community spoke out in January about the truck which they claimed had been a problem for a year. They complained before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors that the truck’s owner was running a business out of his home. They also claimed that the truck was noisy and spewing diesel exhaust.

Coats was one of those who took to the podium.

“I suspect if this truck was parked across from your house, you’d get rid of it,” Coats told the supervisors.

However, the residents were told that the owner of the truck was not violating the law or any deed restrictions.