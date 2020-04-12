COVID-19 claims third Marion County resident as local death toll hits 16

A third Marion County resident has died as a result of the Coronavirus.

The latest victim is a 49-year-old Ocala woman who tested positive on April 4. She hadn’t traveled recently and didn’t have any underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened to report the passing of a member of our community,” said Florida Department of Health in Marion County Administrator Mark Lander. “Our deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.”

As of late Sunday afternoon, 353 people had tested positive for the virus in the tri-county area. Sixteen of those, including Villagers Carol Lynch and Debbie Butler, have died as a result of the virus. Eighty-two also have required care at area hospitals.

In Sumter County, where the vast majority of Villages homes are located, 110 residents have tested positive. Of those, 54 percent are men, 46 percent are woman and they range in age from 18 to 92. Nine have died and 27 have been hospitalized.

Lake County is reporting 150 cases of the COVID-19 virus. Of those patients, 49 percent are men, 51 percent are women and they range in age from 11 to 86. There have been four deaths and 43 have required hospital care.

Marion County continues to have the least amount of Coronavirus cases in the tri-county area with 93. They are comprised of 42 percent men and 58 percent women and they range in age from 19 to 88. Three have died and 12 have been treated at area hospitals.

In the tri-county area, 5,617 people have been tested, with 5,258 coming back negative and six inconclusive. Another 281 people – 17 in Sumter County, 17 in Lake County and 247 in Marion County – are awaiting testing.

All told, Florida is reporting 19,895 cases of COVID-19 among the 185,520 people who have been tested in the Sunshine State. Of those, 617 have come back inconclusive and another 1,267 people are awaiting testing. There have been 461 deaths and 2,672 patients have required hospital care.

Medical professionals say those who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home, keep track of their symptoms, get rest and stay hydrated. Ask your healthcare provider about pain or fever medication, and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for at-home care, which can be found by clicking HERE.

When tracking your symptoms (fever, cough, or shortness of breath), you should look at whether they are getting better or worse. If you think your symptoms are worse than a common cold or mild flu, call your healthcare provider or nearby emergency room. Based on what you report, you may be advised to leave your home to seek medical care.

If you share a home with others, it’s important that you don’t also share the virus. Stay away from others and isolate in a separate room. Ideally, you also would use a separate bathroom that others in your household would not use while you are sick. Everyone in your home should practice good hand and face hygiene. This means:

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your inside elbow and a tissue. Throw the tissue away after it’s been used.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Don’t touch your face.

Wear a facemask when taking care of someone who is sick.

Don’t share personal things and household items.

Clean all “high-touch” surfaces – doorknobs, counters, refrigerator handles, etc. – every day.

If you’ve been in close contact with people outside of your home in the last two weeks, tell them you have COVID-19. To stop the spread of the virus in the community, those people should: