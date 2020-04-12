88 F
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Stories behind many masks worn to stop COVID-19 in The Villages

We're seeing more masks in The Villages due to fears of the Coronavirus. Many of those masks have a story. Tell us yours at news@villages-news.com
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Give the golfers a break!

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that golfers are observing rules about safety when it comes to the Coronavirus. He says it’s time to leave the golfers alone!
Letters to the Editor

Give us a map showing local COVID-19 cases

A Lakeside Landings resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he would like to see a map showing where local cases of the Coronavirus are occurring.
Read more
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Mrs. Edna L. Moreland

Edna Moreland was a devoted Christian and member of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood, Fla., who loved her Lord and Savior, her family, dear friends, and untiring care givers.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
COVID-19 claims third Marion County resident as local death toll hits 16

Larry D. Croom

A third Marion County resident has died as a result of the Coronavirus.

The latest victim is a 49-year-old Ocala woman who tested positive on April 4. She hadn’t traveled recently and didn’t have any underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened to report the passing of a member of our community,” said Florida Department of Health in Marion County Administrator Mark Lander. “Our deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.”

As of late Sunday afternoon, 353 people had tested positive for the virus in the tri-county area. Sixteen of those, including Villagers Carol Lynch and Debbie Butler, have died as a result of the virus. Eighty-two also have required care at area hospitals.

In Sumter County, where the vast majority of Villages homes are located, 110 residents have tested positive. Of those, 54 percent are men, 46 percent are woman and they range in age from 18 to 92. Nine have died and 27 have been hospitalized.

Lake County is reporting 150 cases of the COVID-19 virus. Of those patients, 49 percent are men, 51 percent are women and they range in age from 11 to 86. There have been four deaths and 43 have required hospital care.

Marion County continues to have the least amount of Coronavirus cases in the tri-county area with 93. They are comprised of 42 percent men and 58 percent women and they range in age from 19 to 88. Three have died and 12 have been treated at area hospitals.

In the tri-county area, 5,617 people have been tested, with 5,258 coming back negative and six inconclusive. Another 281 people – 17 in Sumter County, 17 in Lake County and 247 in Marion County – are awaiting testing.

All told, Florida is reporting 19,895 cases of COVID-19 among the 185,520 people who have been tested in the Sunshine State. Of those, 617 have come back inconclusive and another 1,267 people are awaiting testing. There have been 461 deaths and 2,672 patients have required hospital care.

Medical professionals say those who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home, keep track of their symptoms, get rest and stay hydrated. Ask your healthcare provider about pain or fever medication, and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for at-home care, which can be found by clicking HERE.

When tracking your symptoms (fever, cough, or shortness of breath), you should look at whether they are getting better or worse. If you think your symptoms are worse than a common cold or mild flu, call your healthcare provider or nearby emergency room. Based on what you report, you may be advised to leave your home to seek medical care.

If you share a home with others, it’s important that you don’t also share the virus. Stay away from others and isolate in a separate room. Ideally, you also would use a separate bathroom that others in your household would not use while you are sick. Everyone in your home should practice good hand and face hygiene. This means:

  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with your inside elbow and a tissue. Throw the tissue away after it’s been used.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water.
  • Don’t touch your face.
  • Wear a facemask when taking care of someone who is sick.
  • Don’t share personal things and household items.
  • Clean all “high-touch” surfaces – doorknobs, counters, refrigerator handles, etc. – every day.

If you’ve been in close contact with people outside of your home in the last two weeks, tell them you have COVID-19. To stop the spread of the virus in the community, those people should:

  • Stay home for 14 days, starting with the day they last saw you.
  • Practice social distancing. If they must leave home, they should keep at least six feet between themselves and others.
  • Monitor and keep track of possible COVID-19 symptoms in themselves.For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.

Larry D. Croom

News

Opinions

Opinions

Take steps to protect yourself from Coronavirus

Dr. Gabe Mirkin has updated advice on protecting yourself from the Coronavirus. He predicts we are also 12 to 18 months from having a vaccine.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Lady Lake man turns himself in on warrant charging him with attempted murder

A 22-year-old Lady Lake man spent the weekend in jail after turning himself in on a warrant charging him with attempted first degree murder.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man tased after fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies

A Summerfield man was nabbed last week after he was tased while fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies.
Read more
