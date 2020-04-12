Lady Lake man turns himself in on warrant charging him with attempted murder

A 22-year-old Lady Lake man spent the weekend in jail after turning himself in on a warrant charging him with attempted first degree murder.

Jalon Keon Perry of 325 E. Orange St. has been charged in a shooting Nov. 17 near the Tractor Supply store on Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg that sent a man to Leesburg Regional Hospital with a bullet wound to the upper right shoulder. Another round had grazed his head.

The victim had been traveling in a car when Perry, traveling in another vehicle, shot at him, according to a Lake County warrant. The shooting was motivated by a longstanding dispute.

Perry is also charged with possession of a weapon with aggravated battery and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Perry turned himself in last week at the Lake County Jail where he is being held without bond.