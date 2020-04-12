Recreation News printed and distributed despite shutdown of pools and pickleball

Another edition of the Recreation News rolled off the presses last week despite the cessation of activities for nearly a month in The Villages.

The 16-page edition of the Recreation News was distributed in Thursday’s home delivery copies of The Villages Daily Sun.

The Recreation News is funded by amenity fees paid for by residents to the tune of more than $800,000 per year. Recreation activities have been halted in The Villages due to fears of the spread of the Coronavirus. Swimming pools, pickleball courts and dog parks are closed in The Villages.

This week’s Recreation News included a four-page spread on past Camp Villages activities. The Easter edition of Camp Villages was canceled due to fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Recreation News typically includes a long list of meetings and activities of the many clubs in The Villages. Those clubs are no longer meeting due to Coronavirus concerns.

Print copies of the Recreation News are only available through the paid circulation of the Daily Sun. Recreation centers are closed so free copies are no longer available for pickup there.

Several elected officials in The Villages have questioned the value of the print version of Recreation News, particularly since it has no recycling value anymore. They contend it would make more sense to have a searchable, online-friendly version of Recreation News to make available to residents.