The Villages
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Stories behind many masks worn to stop COVID-19 in The Villages

We're seeing more masks in The Villages due to fears of the Coronavirus. Many of those masks have a story. Tell us yours at news@villages-news.com
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Give the golfers a break!

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that golfers are observing rules about safety when it comes to the Coronavirus. He says it’s time to leave the golfers alone!
Letters to the Editor

Give us a map showing local COVID-19 cases

A Lakeside Landings resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he would like to see a map showing where local cases of the Coronavirus are occurring.
Read more
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Mrs. Edna L. Moreland

Edna Moreland was a devoted Christian and member of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood, Fla., who loved her Lord and Savior, her family, dear friends, and untiring care givers.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Recreation News printed and distributed despite shutdown of pools and pickleball

Meta Minton

The April 9 edition of Recreation News.

Another edition of the Recreation News rolled off the presses last week despite the cessation of activities for nearly a month in The Villages.

The 16-page edition of the Recreation News was distributed in Thursday’s home delivery copies of The Villages Daily Sun.

The Recreation News is funded by amenity fees paid for by residents to the tune of more than $800,000 per year. Recreation activities have been halted in The Villages due to fears of the spread of the Coronavirus. Swimming pools, pickleball courts and dog parks are closed in The Villages.

This week’s Recreation News included a four-page spread on past Camp Villages activities. The Easter edition of Camp Villages was canceled due to fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Recreation News typically includes a long list of meetings and activities of the many clubs in The Villages. Those clubs are no longer meeting due to Coronavirus concerns. 

Print copies of the Recreation News are only available through the paid circulation of the Daily Sun. Recreation centers are closed so free copies are no longer available for pickup there.

Several elected officials in The Villages have questioned the value of the print version of Recreation News, particularly since it has no recycling value anymore. They contend it would make more sense to have a searchable, online-friendly version of Recreation News to make available to residents.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Take steps to protect yourself from Coronavirus

Dr. Gabe Mirkin has updated advice on protecting yourself from the Coronavirus. He predicts we are also 12 to 18 months from having a vaccine.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake man turns himself in on warrant charging him with attempted murder

A 22-year-old Lady Lake man spent the weekend in jail after turning himself in on a warrant charging him with attempted first degree murder.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man tased after fleeing from Marion County sheriff's deputies

A Summerfield man was nabbed last week after he was tased while fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies.
Read more
Read More Crime

