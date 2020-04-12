Stories behind many masks worn to stop COVID-19 in The Villages

Barbara and Bill Millard came to The Villages as renters in January. “We are from Kansas City and of course, it was during the height of the Super Bowl excitement. While we had no intentions of buying a home here, no one is surprised when they find out that we did,” said Barbara Millard.

The couple was supposed to return April 1 to Kansas City. They decided to stay put due to the Coronavirus.

When public health officials issued guidance on wearing face masks, Barbara Millard decided to get crafty.

“Since I had some Chiefs fabric with me, I made KC Chiefs masks for ourselves and a couple friends,” she said.

Her college roommate and her husband from Massachusetts live here in The Villages.

“But, surprisingly as New England Patriots fans, they didn’t take me up on my offer for Chiefs masks,” Barbara Millard said.

Making the most of a bad situation, many Villagers are having some fun with face masks.

Russ Jones made more than 100 masks for his neighbors in the Greenbriar Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow. He asked for a donation, and has collected more than $1,200. The money has been given to the out-of-work servers at a local pool bar/restaurant to help them through these difficult times.

Villagers’ masks are showing school spirit and support for sports teams.

Kay Elder of the Village of Hillsborough decided to make a fancy mask out of a pair of sexy underwear.

John Johnston of the Village of Collier also decided to have some fun.

“I made this mask myself even before it was fashionable to wear one, even when the CDC was still saying masks would not be effective. I told the clerk at the liquor store that I never expected to wear a mask into a liquor store unless I was expecting to leave with a bag of money,” he said.

