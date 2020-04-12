Summerfield man tased after fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies

A Summerfield man was nabbed last week after he was tased while fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

The incident took place this past Thursday after a deputy stopped a vehicle with a broken taillight and non-working tag light for running a stop sign. After asking the driver to step out of the vehicle, the front-seat passenger, 22-year-old Patrick Ortwein slid behind the wheel and took off, a sheriff’s office report states.

Ortwein slowed long enough for a second passenger to bail out of the vehicle and eventually ran over Stop Sticks that had been deployed. A deputy was then able to a maneuver to disable to vehicle, the report says.

Ortwein fled on foot but didn’t make it very far before the deputy deployed his Taser. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with fleeing and eluding, grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting without violence. He also had three warrants out for his arrest in Marion County for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and resisting without violence. He is being held on $21,000 bond and is due in court May 12 to answer to the charges.

Ortwein also was arrested in December 2016 after being stopped while riding a motorcycle on County Road 466A and Canal Street. He was arrested and charged with operating a motorcycle without a license.