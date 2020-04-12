Villagers find ways to celebrate Easter and show spirit among COVID-19 crisis

Villagers found unique ways to celebrate Easter on Sunday amid the state-at-home and social distancing orders in place because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The captain of The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps organized a parade through her neighborhood and other residents across Florida’s Friendliest Hometown came outside shortly after 1 p.m. to show their patriotic spirit by waving American flags and singing songs, including “Amazing Grace” and Lee Greenwood’s hit song “God Bless the U.S.A.”

In the Village of Briar Meadow, Ann Pelle and her husband, Mike, were joined by some of their neighbors in a parade that featured both of them dressed in their Easter finest, followed by a variety of decorated golf carts.

Pelle said the group came together after she and Mike finished watching the Mass from St. Timothy’s Catholic Church on their computer.

The parade, with the Pelles leading the way, went down the Springdale Trail, onto Legacy Lane, down Sapelo Court and back up to Kittredge Loop.

“We were socially distanced and it was wonderful,” Ann Pelle said. “People were honking in carts and cars and calling out ‘Happy Easter’ and ‘You look fantastic!’ Everyone on the Lopez Golf Course were stopping their game and waving to us.”