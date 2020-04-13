69 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 along with 2-year-old in Marion County

The number of Villagers suffering from COVID-19 rose to 69 Monday – the same day as a two-year-old was reported positive in Marion County.

The overwhelming majority of those Villagers – 61 – live in Sumter County, where the majority of homes in the mega-retirement community are located. Seven reside in the Lake County portion of the community and one in the Marion County area.

The two-year-old Marion County boy had been exposed to someone else suffering from the virus. But he hadn’t traveled anywhere recently, according to a report from the Florida Health Department.

As of late Monday, 375 tri-county residents were suffering from the Coronavirus – an increase of 22 patients from Easter Sunday. Sixteen have died – nine in Sumter County, four in Lake County and three in Marion County. Eighty-three have required hospital care.

In Sumter County, 112 people have tested positive. Of those, 54 percent are men, 46 percent are women and they range in age from 18 to 92.

Lake County is reporting 162 cases of the virus. The patients – 49 percent men and 51 percent women – range in age from 11 to 86.

Marion County topped now has 101 COVID-19 patients. They are comprised of 45 percent men and 55 percent women. Their ages range in age from two to 88.

Sixteen of the Marion County patients live in Summerfield. It’s unclear if any of them reside in the retirement communities of Del Webb Spruce Creek, Stonecrest and Spruce Creek South, as those specific numbers aren’t released by the Department of Health.

All told, Florida is reporting 21,019 cases of the Coronavirus, with 20,394 of them being residents of the Sunshine State. There have been 499 deaths and 2,841 patients have been hospitalized.

So far, 199,767 have been tested throughout the state, with 177,786 coming back negative and 962 inconclusive. Another 1,238 people are awaiting testing.