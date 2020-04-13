Area residents can support those on front lines of COVID-19 crisis by ringing bells

Villagers and area residents are being encouraged to support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis with a special bell-ringing event.

Titled “Bells of Thanks,” everyone can participate on Wednesday, April 15 at 4:15 p.m. from home or work. All you’ve got to do is step outside and make some noise to show your appreciation for those who are serving tirelessly as our country fights the Coronavirus pandemic.

Those who don’t have bells are encouraged to honk their vehicle’s horns, clang some pots and pans together or do whatever it takes to show their appreciation in a loud way.