Family Of Sandhill Cranes On Evans Prairie Golf Course

Staff Report

Check out this family of sandhill cranes passing through the green of the second hole at the Evans Prairie Osprey golf course. Thanks to Mike Fitzgerald for sharing his photo!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

